Brooks Koepka appears to take a Ryder Cup shot at Bryson DeChambeau: “Play better”

Brooks Koepka never holds back when it comes to voicing his opinion. As the only LIV Golfer on either Ryder Cup team, Koepka kept it real.

“I didn’t notice,” Koepka said about being the only LIV Golfer. Koepka is here to be a teammate for the United States. His status with LIV Golf isn’t relevant this week. It’s more about being a part of Team USA, helping end a 30-year drought on foreign soil and defending their Cup title.

On Wednesday, the five-time major winner was asked his thoughts on being the only member of LIV Golf playing in the Ryder Cup.

“I don’t make the decisions. It doesn’t — everybody had an opportunity to get there,” Koepka said. “I mean, I had the same opportunity as every other LIV player, and I’m here. Play better. That’s always the answer.”

He didn’t clearly state that he was referring to anyone specifically. But it’s not a reach to think he was addressing his former rival, Bryson DeChambeau.

For one, not every LIV player had an opportunity to play in the Ryder Cup. Only Americans did. The DP World Tour saw to that.

Also DeChambeau has been making waves recently, voicing his displeasure about being left off the team. DeChambeau was even upset about not receiving a phone call from captain Zach Johnson, which he talked about earlier in the week.

Yet, Koepka is the only one to win a major championship among the LIV Golf members this year. He took home his fifth major title at Oak Hill after claiming his third PGA Championship. The former Seminole also finished T2 at the Masters in Augusta and a T17 finish at Los Angeles Country Club for the U.S. Open.

It was a strong season for Koepka, and he narrowly missed qualifying for the Ryder Cup by points alone.

For guys like DeChambeau and a few other former Ryder Cup members, they didn’t have the same success.

Koepka’s answer rings true. To make the Ryder Cup as a LIV Golf member, you have to play above and beyond and leave no doubt you belong on the team. Only Koepka accomplished that.

