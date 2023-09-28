Viktor Hovland shocked after making par-4 hole in 1 at Ryder Cup that doesn’t count

Viktor Hovland stole the show ahead of the Ryder Cup Opening ceremonies, making a hole-in-one on the par-4 5th hole at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

It’s hard enough to make an ace on a par-3, so to make one on a par-4 is darn near impossible. The celebrations that ensued after he hit his 3-wood were incredible.

His teammates went bananas as Hovland was one of the last to realize it went into the hole. One of the best parts was the announcer saying, “Wrong day, wrong day.”

In other words, the ace came a day too soon as the first round of Foursomes start on Friday morning.

VIKTOR HOVLAND MAKES A HOLE-IN-ONE ON A PAR 4! #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/OnsEG19UC6 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 28, 2023

The fans went wild, and it felt like it was Day 1 of the event instead of another practice round. This golf shot shows where Hovland is as a player right now. He is arguably the best player in the world right now.

He caught fire and won the BMW Championship and then the Tour Championship. Hovland has found something that has completely turned his game around.

He had a rough first Ryder Cup, going 0-3-2, but his short game was not where it is now.

Hovland is paired with Ludvig Aberg in the Friday Foursomes to kick off the morning session. They are pitted against rookies Max Homa and Brian Harman.

