Paige Spiranac points out Justin Thomas Ryder Cup hypocrisy among fans, critics

Paige Spiranac said out loud what so many are thinking about this Ryder Cup. Fans are complaining about Justin Thomas not being in one of the groups for the Day 1 Foursome matches.

These are likely the same individuals who complained about him being one of Captain Zach Johnson’s picks.

Spiranac took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice her opinion about the whole ordeal. In a now-deleted tweet, she called out those people.

“It’s funny how people didn’t want JT on the team and now are pissed he’s not going out Friday morning with Spieth lol,” Spiranac wrote.

She has never been one to pull her punches and didn’t shy away from pointing out the blatant hypocrisy.

Thomas came under fire from fans after his selection. Many believed players like Keegan Bradley or even Lucas Glover were more deserving.

Thomas had an awful season, missing the cut at three majors. That includes rounds of 81 and 82 at the U.S. Open and Open Championship, respectively.

Despite all of the hate Thomas received, there were many that believed he needed to be on the team. He is 6-2-1 in Ryder Cups, and that experience is what made him a member of Team USA. It’s why Johnson trusted to have him on this Ryder Cup team.

Yet, Thomas, alongside Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka, will ride the bench during the morning session Friday.

Spiranac understands what hypocrisy looks like all too well because she deals with it being a woman in sports who isn’t afraid to flaunt herself. She also enjoys calling out people when they make hypocrisy so obvious.

Team USA fans won’t see Thomas on Friday morning, but more than likely he’ll be paired with his friend, Spieth, in Friday four-ball.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation's Playing Through.