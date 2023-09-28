Why Sam Burns’ Ryder Cup story involving poop, tears and toilet paper went viral

Sam Burns was one of the six captain’s picks for this year’s USA Ryder Cup team. This is his first time on Team USA and he is one of four rookies representing the red, white and blue.

Like the other captain’s picks, he received a phone call from Zach Johnson. But unlike their calls, his was hilarious. Burns told the story to Sirus XM’s Ryder Cup Radio station, and the situation went viral.

Following the Tour Championship, Johnson told a group of players he would call people on Monday to deliver the final news. To pass the time that Monday morning, he and his wife Caroline went to a coffee shop to kill time. Once they got back, nature called.

"I start crying because he told me I was invited"



Hear the hilarious story about how Sam Burns found out he had made the American Ryder Cup team.@Samburns66 I @RyderCupUSA I @rydercup pic.twitter.com/b31dB4EQgL — SiriusXM Ryder Cup Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) September 27, 2023

“We got back to the house, and I had to go to the bathroom — like bathroom, bathroom,” Burns said. “As soon as I sat down, Justin [Thomas] started texting me, ‘Have you heard anything yet?’ While I’m responding to him, Zach calls me. Of course, I had to answer. He’s like, ‘Hey, as the captain of the US Ryder Cup team, I just want to officially invite you.’”

Burns was waiting for this moment and didn’t know whether it would be good or bad news. However, it’s hard not to chuckle at Johnson’s perfect timing leading to the viral video.

“I’m mid-poop, and I start crying because he just told me I’m invited — so much is going on,” Burns said while laughing. “While I’m on the phone with him trying to wipe and get out of there — also go tell Caroline. She comes around the corner and asks me because I guess she heard me on speakerphone. I gave her a thumbs up. It was cool — that’s real life.”

One of the biggest moments of Burns’ life he found out while using the bathroom. What a moment that he will never forget. Burns and his best friend Scottie Scheffler will be the first match to go off on Friday for the Foursomes session. They will take on Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

Burns and the rest of Team USA are looking to end a 30-year drought on European soil and defend their Ryder Cup title. A win would likely overshadow this moment; however, he will probably never forget the Ryder Cup phone call on the toilet.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.