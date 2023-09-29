Seve Ballesteros’ ‘killer’ 8-word message for Euro Ryder Cup team before taking no prisoners

Seve Ballesteros was a Ryder Cup icon for Team Europe. This year’s European group continues to honor the legendary player, as Captain Luke Donald has made it a point to include the Spaniard.

Before Team Europe went onto the gorgeous course in Rome, they read one of Ballesteros’ iconic quotes.

“If you don’t kill them, they’ll kill you,” the quote from Ballesteros read.

The Spaniard sadly passed away from a brain tumor in 2011, but he has left an indelible mark on golf.

Ballesteros is such an inspiration to the likes of Jon Rahm and so many of the Europeans playing in this event. He is also a vital piece to this event’s history.

The eight-time Ryder Cup member has a 20-12-5 overall record and is responsible for 22.5 points. That ranks near the top historically. He played his final Ryder Cup in 1995 but captained the 1997 team to win in his home country of Spain at Valderrama.

Ahead of this year’s Ryder Cup, Donald explained that they have 13 lockers, 12 for the players and one for Ballesteros, per the PGA Tour.

“Seve is our ultimate symbol of what makes a European player great,” Donald said. “His spirit and his enthusiasm and his soul will be with us all the way.”

Those words on the wall are there to motivate.

“What the Ryder Cup meant to him, they’ll feel that as they go out,” Donald said.

Clearly, Team Europe took those words to heart.

Team Europe swept the Americans during the morning Foursome session on Day 1 to take a 4-0 lead. Team Europe continued to play well in the afternoon four-ball session as well. It appears that Ballesteros’ words are hitting home for Team Europe. This group is out to prove a point, and so far, they’ve done the killing — just as Seve would have wanted.

