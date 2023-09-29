 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Friday, September 29, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

Jon Rahm’s insane eagle-eagle finish has Ryder Cup fans losing their minds

Rahm put the Europeans in a good place after his third hole-out of the day on Friday at the Ryder Cup, and he wasn’t done.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
/ new
2023 Ryder Cup, Jon Rahm Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Following a foursome decimation at the 44th Ryder Cup, Team Europe looked to cap the day in four-ball.

Jon Rahm is having quite the first day of the Ryder Cup for Team Europe.

He was a part of the foursome pairing with Tyrrell Hatton that earned a point against Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

He has had three hole-outs, including a crucial one for eagle that squared his four-ball match against Scheffler and Brooks Koepka on the par-4 16th.

That shot on the 16th was downright incredible. From the actual chip to how Rahm celebrated with his caddie, it was one of those moments people will remember for years to come.

The following hole, Rahm hit a fantastic tee shot on the par-3 17th, but just left his birdie putt short. Thankfully for the Americans, Scheffler bested him with a better tee shot and sank his birdie to re-take the lead heading to the final hole.

But Rahm wasn’t about to roll over.

The two-time major winner stared down a 16-foot uphill eagle putt. Scheffler was already nestled in close for birdie. If Rahm did not make, Team USA would claim their first full point of the Ryder Cup.

That’s when Rahm said, ‘hold my beer.’

Just as the Americans thought they could cut into the massive deficit, Rahm went full Rambo mode. Fans noticed.

After the Americans posted the biggest modern-era Ryder Cup victory in 2021, it seems Team Europe took that personally.

With only one match left on the course for Day 1, Team Europe leads 6-to-1.

Seve Ballesteros is such a huge influence on Rahm and Team Europe in general. Rahm would love to be on the same level as his idol.

It appears the ghost of Seve has shown itself Friday at Marco Simone Golf Club.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...