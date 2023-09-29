Jon Rahm’s insane eagle-eagle finish has Ryder Cup fans losing their minds

Following a foursome decimation at the 44th Ryder Cup, Team Europe looked to cap the day in four-ball.

Jon Rahm is having quite the first day of the Ryder Cup for Team Europe.

He was a part of the foursome pairing with Tyrrell Hatton that earned a point against Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

He has had three hole-outs, including a crucial one for eagle that squared his four-ball match against Scheffler and Brooks Koepka on the par-4 16th.

What a shot indeed. 10/10 shot



100/10 celebration



Team Europe is not playing around in Rome.#RyderCup #TeamEurope #Playingthrough https://t.co/SYb2fQccXI — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) September 29, 2023

That shot on the 16th was downright incredible. From the actual chip to how Rahm celebrated with his caddie, it was one of those moments people will remember for years to come.

The following hole, Rahm hit a fantastic tee shot on the par-3 17th, but just left his birdie putt short. Thankfully for the Americans, Scheffler bested him with a better tee shot and sank his birdie to re-take the lead heading to the final hole.

But Rahm wasn’t about to roll over.

The two-time major winner stared down a 16-foot uphill eagle putt. Scheffler was already nestled in close for birdie. If Rahm did not make, Team USA would claim their first full point of the Ryder Cup.

That’s when Rahm said, ‘hold my beer.’

Jon Rahm is a wagon, a problem, a menace, and quite possibly the best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/iXJpXR12Sy — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) September 29, 2023

Just as the Americans thought they could cut into the massive deficit, Rahm went full Rambo mode. Fans noticed.

I’m team USA all the way but damn it’s fun to watch rahmbo work #rydercup https://t.co/DTb8LaE0Sj — DiLuz (@DiLuz22) September 29, 2023

Jon Rahm is putting on some show! #RyderCup — Eamonn Martin (@EamonnMartin20) September 29, 2023

You had to know Rahm was gonna make that Eagle. What a shot with the rebound! When you’re hot your hot. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/PW4uHDpkRr — Will Drumright (@wcdrummy15) September 29, 2023

Jon Rahm, absolute monster. — Yusuf M (@yusufm123) September 29, 2023

After the Americans posted the biggest modern-era Ryder Cup victory in 2021, it seems Team Europe took that personally.

With only one match left on the course for Day 1, Team Europe leads 6-to-1.

Seve Ballesteros is such a huge influence on Rahm and Team Europe in general. Rahm would love to be on the same level as his idol.

The ghost of Seve. — Charles Niblick (@CharlesNiblick) September 29, 2023

It appears the ghost of Seve has shown itself Friday at Marco Simone Golf Club.

