Ryder Cup: Bryson DeChambeau puts patriotism over politics with 7-word message for Team USA

Following the Day One embarrassment Team USA suffered at the 44th Ryder Cup, fans online were calling for captain Zach Johnson to be removed. There were questions not only on his pairing choices, but even before that, he was scrutinized for his captain’s picks for the team.

One of the players who many felt could have helped the Americans was Bryson DeChambeau.

Despite his perceived snub, DeChambeau put patriotism over politics as Day Two began Saturday.

Rooting for a big comeback in Rome #RyderCupUSA — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) September 30, 2023

“Rooting for a big comeback in Rome,” DeChambeau tweeted.

It’s comforting to see that DeChambeau is still so supportive for Team USA.

The 2020 U.S. Open winner previously voiced his displeasure about not even receiving a phone call from Johnson.

“If you look at it, it would have been nice to at least just have a call,” DeChambeau said about the Ryder Cup selection process.

“There are numerous people that I think [Johnson] should have called out here, and [us LIV golfers] didn’t get that. I understand. I get it, but we’re nothing different. We’re still competing. We’re still working super hard to be the best we possibly can be.”

Of course, he did not earn any Ryder Cup points outside of the majors being a member of LIV Golf. Unlike Brooks Koepka (fellow LIV member), DeChambeau did not win a major. Therefore, he was nowhere near the top of the list.

Unfortunately, the good vibes sent Team USA’s way has not done much good. The Europeans lead in three of the four foursome matches Saturday morning, with Koepka and Scottie Scheffler incredibly down six holes through eight.

It’s going to take a miracle for the Americans to even make this a contest come Sunday.

