Koepka, Scheffler’s shameful Ryder Cup loss has fans dropping the Mountain vs. the Viper vibes

Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler were paired together for the second day of foursomes at the 44th Ryder Cup. On paper, that sounds like a formidable duo. Scheffler is the number one ranked player in the world and Koepka is a five-time major champion.

But they were anything but formidable Saturday.

Koepka and Scheffler were humiliated and embarrassed by Viktor Hovland and Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Aberg, 9 & 7. They suffered the worst foursome loss in the 96-year history. The previous record was 7 & 5, done most recently in 2012 by the American duo of Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley.

The match was an absolute bloodbath from the very beginning. Team USA lost each of the first four holes and it only got worse from there.

That prompted some pretty epic reactions online, including someone referencing the bloodiest of bloodbaths in television history, Game of Thrones’ ‘The Mountain vs. the Viper’ battle.

But that wasn’t the only accurate reaction from fans.

Following Team USA’s historic loss Friday, Koepka took a direct shot at Jon Rahm. It came across like sour grapes from the reigning PGA Championship winner.

So, some fans were happy to point out the irony of this loss.

Brooks Koepka being a cry baby bitch and then losing by the biggest margin in Ryder cup history is sweet, sweet karma. Sit you damn rat. — Reece (@ReeceFC96) September 30, 2023

Great to see Brooks Koepka back up his shithouse interview with a solid performance — TheLastKingOfDorset (@SomeCraigFella) September 30, 2023

But most fans were just blown away by the sheer volume with which they lost.

Koepka getting whooped 9&7 — Tom HC (@HotshotYams) September 30, 2023

Scheffler & Koepka got absolutely smoked — ayrton (@acfell) September 30, 2023

However you slice it, Koepka and Scheffler were decimated and it created a really bad look for the former.

Team USA trails 7.5 to 1.5 with the Europeans leading two other foursomes. This tournament be over before Sunday singles even arrive.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor/Site Manager of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms.