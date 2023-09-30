Max Homa, Brian Harman garner sarcastic cheers as Team USA finally wins first Ryder Cup match

Team USA is finally on the board, thanks to Max Homa and Brian Harman.

This pair of Ryder Cup rookies took down Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 4 & 2 on Saturday morning, marking the first time the U.S. won a match at this year’s Ryder Cup.

The Americans won in style, as Homa holed out to win the match, which elicited cheers from the smattering of U.S. fans in attendance.

A walk-off chip-in to win the match for @MaxHoma



What a way for @RyderCupUSA to earn their first full point. pic.twitter.com/dyljQOyTx0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 30, 2023

They have not had much to celebrate. Eleven matches went by before the Americans defeated the Europeans in a match.

Team USA drew three while losing five matches on Friday, the first time in Ryder Cup history that they went an entire day without winning a match.

“We needed something to go our way,” Homa said. “I felt like we were ready this morning. We were ready to come out and play some great golf, which we did. Somebody had to start a spark, so I’m just glad it was us.”

Leave it to two rookies to get the job done after many fans questioned this pairing on Day One.

Homa and Harman made two birdies through the first five holes, which gave them a 1-up lead on the 6th tee.

Lowry and Straka then tied the match, but the Americans regained control at the 8th, thanks to the Europeans making a bogey.

As the round progressed, Homa and Harman continued to feed off each other in this alternate shot format.

At the par-4 10th, Team USA made another birdie, which came immediately after the Euros squared the match again at the 9th.

But this duo did not relinquish the lead on the 11th. Instead, they made another birdie.

An eagle followed at the par-5 12th, putting the Americans up by three after winning back-to-back-to-back holes.

Three straight halves followed, and Homa came in the clutch when the Americans needed it most on the 16th to win it. Team USA desperately needed that point, hoping to build off it.

But a big comeback is required since Europe holds a commanding 9.5-to-2.5 lead midway through play on Saturday.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.