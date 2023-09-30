 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Saturday, September 30, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Patrick Cantlay’s alleged refusal to wear a hat amid lack of Ryder Cup pay has fans incensed

Rumors surfaced during Saturday’s Ryder Cup foursomes that Patrick Cantlay might be protesting not being paid by going hatless.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Ryde Cup, Patrick Cantlay Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Only one player on Team USA did not wear a hat on Saturday morning for Ryder Cup foursomes:

Patrick Cantlay.

People began to question why Cantlay was going hatless, and rumors began to surface.

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir tweeted out some interesting tidbits surrounding Cantlay and the American team. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but Weir suggests Cantlay is taking this stance because he wants to make money at the Ryder Cup.

Cantlay also missed the dinner portion of the Ryder Cup gala earlier in the week, opting to only attend the photo session.

But Weir’s report has sparked a lot of reactions from fans questioning the legitimacy of Cantlay’s frustrations.

Does this make the poor play of the Americans more understandable? Or does it raise more questions? The reactions are all over the place.

There is nothing but rumors surrounding Cantlay and this whole situation right now, but people have noticed it. Whether reporters will raise questions about this remains to be seen, since Cantlay is on the course again this afternoon.

He and Schauffele lost to Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton 2 & 1 in Saturday morning foursomes.

Nevertheless, these rumors will likely stick in people's heads for a while. Fans will continue to question Cantlay too.

Team USA has issues, and that is clear as day. Does their lack of camaraderie all come down to this situation with Cantlay? Is it a lingering illness tearing through the American locker room? Or did Team Europe just smack them in the mouth and stun a stacked American team?

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation's Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

