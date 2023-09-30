Patrick Cantlay’s alleged refusal to wear a hat amid lack of Ryder Cup pay has fans incensed

Only one player on Team USA did not wear a hat on Saturday morning for Ryder Cup foursomes:

Patrick Cantlay.

People began to question why Cantlay was going hatless, and rumors began to surface.

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir tweeted out some interesting tidbits surrounding Cantlay and the American team. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but Weir suggests Cantlay is taking this stance because he wants to make money at the Ryder Cup.

Understand from several sources that the US team room is fractured, a split led predominantly by Patrick Cantlay.

Cantlay believes players should be paid to participate in the Ryder Cup, and is demonstrating his frustration at not being paid by refusing to wear a team cap. — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) September 30, 2023

Cantlay also missed the dinner portion of the Ryder Cup gala earlier in the week, opting to only attend the photo session.

But Weir’s report has sparked a lot of reactions from fans questioning the legitimacy of Cantlay’s frustrations.

Does this make the poor play of the Americans more understandable? Or does it raise more questions? The reactions are all over the place.

Dewalts biggest tool might be the guy they sponsor. — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) September 30, 2023

*Patrick Cantlay’s family invites him to mini-golf on vacation*



How much am I getting paid for this? pic.twitter.com/xMT9DD66R5 — Jordie (@jordiebarstool) September 30, 2023

“In protest, I’m going to make you look at more of my face.” — robmillertime (@robmillertime) September 30, 2023

This isn't mandatory. Any player that thinks this way should NEVER be allowed to be a part of the @RyderCup. Period, end of story. Don't care about credentials, points, ability... — IrishFaninMD (@IrishFanInMD) September 30, 2023

There is nothing but rumors surrounding Cantlay and this whole situation right now, but people have noticed it. Whether reporters will raise questions about this remains to be seen, since Cantlay is on the course again this afternoon.

He and Schauffele lost to Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton 2 & 1 in Saturday morning foursomes.

Nevertheless, these rumors will likely stick in people's heads for a while. Fans will continue to question Cantlay too.

Team USA has issues, and that is clear as day. Does their lack of camaraderie all come down to this situation with Cantlay? Is it a lingering illness tearing through the American locker room? Or did Team Europe just smack them in the mouth and stun a stacked American team?

