 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Saturday, September 30, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

Zach Johnson’s sabotage of Jordan Spieth’s tee shot has fans begging for Tiger Woods to take Ryder Cup captaincy

Johnson appeared to make a terrible decision with Spieth’s tee shot, now fans want to know when Tiger Woods will show up to take over as Ryder Cup captain.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
/ new
Ryder Cup, Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

American Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson appeared to make a risky decision to tell Jordan Spieth to club down from driver to 3-wood on the par-4 16th. That proved to be the most costly mistake of the day and has fans questioning Johnson's choices.

The American duo of Spieth and Justin Thomas were 3-down with three to play. They needed a great tee shot. Every player all tournament had gone driver, with almost no one going long on the drivable par-4.

Despite facing a 10 mph wind, Spieth put the big dog away. His tee shot then came up woefully short, finding the water.

Justin Rose made an incredible putt to give Team Europe another point as he and Robert MacIntyre won 3 & 2 to give Spieth and Thomas their second loss of the day.

From the moment he made that decision, it had the broadcast team baffled. When the ball went into the water, fans erupted on social media, giving the Ryder Cup captain hell.

Many of which are begging for Tiger Woods to fly to Rome and take over as captain.

Fans have questioned Johnson's decisions since the Americans got swept Friday morning 4-0 in foursomes. Saturday's sessions have fared a touch better for Team USA — thanks to Max Homa and Brian Harman. They went 2-0-0 on Saturday.

However, there is still so much surrounding Team USA, from the rumors about Patrick Cantlay the team sickness to sitting Rickie Fowler all day, very little is going right for the Americans.

This decision to club down might be Johnson's worst decision this week. It cost his team to potentially come back and get another point. The Americans will have slim to no chance of winning the Ryder Cup with Sunday Singles.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...