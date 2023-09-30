Rory McIlroy gets heated in parking lot, has to be held back after Ryder Cup match by Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy was fired up after his Ryder Cup match on Saturday.

After having a 1-up lead through 16 holes over Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark, he and Matt Fitzpatrick lost the match on the 18th green.

But the moment of the round came afterward when McIlroy appeared to get testy with Joe LaCava, Cantlay’s caddy.

LaCava previously caddied for Tiger Woods.

Then, in a video shared with NUCLR Golf, McIlroy had to be held back by his wife and Shane Lowry as he shouted something past Jim ‘Bones’ McKay, who caddies for Justin Thomas.

Perhaps McIlroy’s frustration stems from LaCava waving his hat in celebration on the 18th green. Cantlay made a 43-foot birdie putt on 18 to win the match.

McIlroy wanted LaCava to move so he could putt, but the looper supposedly did not do so, according to European captain Luke Donald.

LaCava’s gesture comes from the fans who trolled Cantlay all day by waving their hats. Earlier on Saturday, a report emerged that Cantlay went hatless to express his frustration over Ryder Cup payments—or lack thereof.

Alas, LaCava had some fun with the gesture, as he gave it right back to the Europeans on the 18th green.

A bit of drama on the 18th green.



Rory was upset with Cantlay's caddie for waving his hat before he putted.

“Obviously, they had a great finish, and you know, Patrick made three great putts at the end to seal the deal, so hats off to them,” McIlroy said, with perhaps an intended pun. “They played a great match, and yeah, I mean, a few scenes there on 18 and just fuel for the fire tomorrow.”

McIlroy did not disclose specifics about what transpired on the 18th green and afterward.

Nevertheless, McIlroy’s European team holds a commanding 10.5-to-5.5 lead going into Sunday singles. The Northern Irishman has earned three points for Team Europe thus far.

