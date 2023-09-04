 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Monday, September 4, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

Controversial concession fuels Team USA’s thrilling comeback win at the Walker Cup

Gordon Sargent and John Gaugh decided to concede putts with each other late in a tightly contested, crucial match at the Walker Cup.

By Kendall Capps
/ new
The Walker Cup, Gordon Sargent, John Gaugh Photo by Ross Parker/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

The American Team entered the final day of play in the Walker Cup in need of strong performances. They trailed the Great Britain and Ireland side by three points at the historic St. Andrews Golf Club.

The U.S. Team cut the deficit to a single point in the morning, going 3-1 in four-ball matches. That left it up to the 10 singles matches in the afternoon. After winning the first couple of matches, the Americans held a slim 11-9 lead.

Gordon Sargent, the No. 1-ranker player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, was locked in a tight battle with England’s John Gaugh.

Both players found themselves on the 16th green tied. The European side was in control of a the majority of the other matches at the time. If Gaugh could win his match, they might have been able to steal the cup back.

But that’s when things got weird.

Gaugh missed a lengthy birdie putt to win the hole. His ball missed low and rolled past about four feet, nestling right next to Sargent’s.

Both players were seen approaching their ball, with both probably trying to figure out who was away. After a moment, they both picked up their marks and headed to the Road Hole at St. Andrews.

The announcers were shocked by the development.

“I’m amazed at that,” said one announcer. “When you need the points, just say no.”

NBC Analyst Brad Faxon later revealed a text from former Ryder Cup caddie John Wood. “These kids don’t know how to play match play,” Wood said in his text.

Just minutes after the surprising development, Gaugh hit his tee shot on 17 out of bounds, essentially ending his chances of earning his team a point. Sargent, a junior at Vanderbilt University, would go on to win the match going bogey-birdie the final two holes.

That momentum helped push the American side to yet another Walker Cup victory. They went on to retain the cup, 14.5-11.5. In doing so, Team USA improved to 39-9-1 all-time in the Walker Cup.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...