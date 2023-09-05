Golf fans lose their minds as Tiger Woods walks Florida course looking ready to play

Tiger Woods was seen walking PGA National in South Florida over Labor Day weekend.

In a viral post uploaded by the Twitter account @TWLegion, the 15-time major champion perused the Florida course in gym shorts while wearing a sleeve on his right leg.

No cast or braces appear either, as he had surgery on his ankle following his withdrawal from The Masters in April.

#NEW — Tiger Woods was seen walking the golf course at PGA National over the course of the long weekend as he watched CW compete down in South FL. It’s hard to imagine that Woods hasn’t hit some balls at this point if he’s now able to walk golf courses. pic.twitter.com/YncyiMgYqD — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) September 4, 2023

Woods was on the PGA National property for the South Florida PGA Labor Day Classic, one of the eight junior majors in South Florida.

His son Charlie Woods participated in the 54-hole event, finishing in a tie for 35th at 10-over for the tournament.

The younger Woods struggled during the first and third rounds, carding rounds of 8-over 80 and 10-over 82, respectively. But he managed to shoot an impressive 2-under 70 on the second day.

Not a bad performance for a 14-year-old competing in the ‘Boys 13-18’ division.

Nevertheless, the spotlight was on the elder Woods, who has battled numerous injuries since his devastating car accident in February 2021.

After that incident, many wondered whether Woods could play again. Pundits even considered Woods’ career to be over.

Yet, he made a triumphant return to the 2022 Masters, where he inexplicably made the cut as he labored through all four rounds.

But after his appearance at Augusta National this year, Woods needed more surgery, hence him pulling out of the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and Open Championship.

Knowing this, golf fans lost their minds on social media, hoping that one of the greatest golfers of all time has one last hurrah left in him.

TW is gonna win again one of these days. Don’t know when but it’ll happen again I can feel it https://t.co/uK3g3sNHRK pic.twitter.com/QaB8UKwo85 — Sam Beard (@_beard11) September 4, 2023

Just walking along thinking to himself, "When I win the Masters next April, what will I serve for dinner in '25?" https://t.co/ob9J3bm0T2 — Drew Forrester (@itsahooded4iron) September 4, 2023

Swinging the club is not the problem.. Walking the course is.... He is doing it right... — Juan Quik Patton (@dare2bdi4ent) September 4, 2023

Clearly not the stress of playing golf at the highest level, but good to see Woods walking along while following his son in a tournament.#TigerWoods #golfing #Golf pic.twitter.com/OmieAWhoXT — Wheels-&-Sticks (@WheelsandStick) September 4, 2023

TIGEEEEEEEEER.



Tiger Woods fue visto este fin de semana caminando por PGA National acompañando a su hijo Charlie Woods en el sur de Florida. ⛳️



: TW Legion. pic.twitter.com/gTYgxh3Luv — Golf Channel LA (@GolfChannelLA) September 4, 2023

Perhaps he does have one last magical moment left. After all, nobody thought he could do what he did in 2019.

