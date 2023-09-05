 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Golf fans lose their minds as Tiger Woods walks Florida course looking ready to play

Tiger Woods has not played since the 2023 Masters, so after a viral post of him walking a course emerged, golf fans every went wild with excitement.

By Jack Milko
Tiger Woods, The Masters
Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tiger Woods was seen walking PGA National in South Florida over Labor Day weekend.

In a viral post uploaded by the Twitter account @TWLegion, the 15-time major champion perused the Florida course in gym shorts while wearing a sleeve on his right leg.

No cast or braces appear either, as he had surgery on his ankle following his withdrawal from The Masters in April.

Woods was on the PGA National property for the South Florida PGA Labor Day Classic, one of the eight junior majors in South Florida.

His son Charlie Woods participated in the 54-hole event, finishing in a tie for 35th at 10-over for the tournament.

The younger Woods struggled during the first and third rounds, carding rounds of 8-over 80 and 10-over 82, respectively. But he managed to shoot an impressive 2-under 70 on the second day.

Not a bad performance for a 14-year-old competing in the ‘Boys 13-18’ division.

Tiger Woods, PNC Championship
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie walk onto the 18th green during the 2023 PNC Championship.
Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Nevertheless, the spotlight was on the elder Woods, who has battled numerous injuries since his devastating car accident in February 2021.

After that incident, many wondered whether Woods could play again. Pundits even considered Woods’ career to be over.

Yet, he made a triumphant return to the 2022 Masters, where he inexplicably made the cut as he labored through all four rounds.

But after his appearance at Augusta National this year, Woods needed more surgery, hence him pulling out of the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and Open Championship.

Knowing this, golf fans lost their minds on social media, hoping that one of the greatest golfers of all time has one last hurrah left in him.

Perhaps he does have one last magical moment left. After all, nobody thought he could do what he did in 2019.

Do you think Tiger Woods can make a triumphant return one last time? Let us know in the comments below.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

