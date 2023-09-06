Padraig Harrington’s dogs ‘Wilson’ and ‘Setanta’ easily steal the show ahead of Horizon Irish Open

Dog content rules the world, even the golf one. Combining the two makes for some of the all-time best content.

Padraig Harrington brought his dogs for the Wednesday Pro-Am at the Horizon Irish Open. Usually, events bring out big celebrities or business people, but Harrington brought his four-legged buddies.

He has two Bernese Mountain Dogs named Wilson and Setanta.

The DP World Tour followed this trio around as they stole the hearts of fans on Wednesday.

Satisfying content alert @padraig_h was joined by his two dogs in Wednesday's pro am #HorizonIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/dNlGxDlna5 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 6, 2023

This video will pull at all the heartstrings. Harrington said that it was a first for his pups.

“Believe it or not, this was the first time either Wilson or Setanta were on a golf course. It went surprisingly well,” Harrington tweeted. “They like all the attention and kept themselves generally confined to the shady tree areas.”

Believe it or not, this was the first time either Wilson or Setanta were on a golf course. It went surprisingly well, they like all the attention and kept themselves generally confined to the shady tree areas. @DPWorldTour @IrishOpen_ https://t.co/TsDyeEYKOp — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) September 6, 2023

Both dogs got their own credential badges to wear—Wilson is a ‘good boy’ and Setanta is a ‘good dog.’ They posed with their heads cocked to provide the cutest headshots on a credential.

Wilson was his first dog and has been featured multiple times throughout the year. As a Wilson golfer, it’s easy to see where the Irishman got his name.

Setanta joined the family earlier this year and follows in big brother’s footsteps.

It will not be long before Setanta knows the ropes and is as skilled as Wilson. Golf dogs always bring good energy to the world, so sit back and enjoy Harrington sharing his good boys.

Perhaps bringing his dogs to The K Club will bring about good fortune for Harrington, who last won the Irish Open in 2007 at Adare Manor, the site of the 2027 Ryder Cup.

The Irishman also has fond memories of The K Club as he helped Europe clinch the 2006 Ryder Cup there.

Alas, Harrington will begin the 2023 Irish Open on Thursday at 7:50 a.m. ET with Tom McKibbin and Tom Hoge.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.