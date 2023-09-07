Boston-NY rivalry renewed as Mets owner Steve Cohen purchases a Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy TGL team

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is getting involved with golf.

As the Mets’ miserable 2023 season comes to a close, Cohen is looking ahead to the winter.

No, he is not looking towards Spring Training.

Not yet, at least.

Instead, he is focusing on Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL league, where he has purchased a team in the tech-infused golf league.

“We’re excited to partner with TMRW Sports and represent New York as a founding TGL team,” Cohen said in a statement.

“As golf continues to grow in popularity, there’s a demand for enhanced access to the sport and the world’s top players. TGL’s primetime schedule will offer an up-close, fast-paced, and innovative take on the sport that will appeal to traditional golf and new fans alike. We’re excited to be a part of TGL and build a team that makes New York proud.”

Cohen’s team, TGL New York, joins three other previously announced teams as part of TGL.

Tennis star Serena Williams owns Los Angeles Country Club, the first team announced.

Fenway Sports Group will own and facilitate TGL Boston, while Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United Owner Arthur Blank has purchased a team based in Atlanta.

With Cohen’s team entering the league, a new form of the Boston-New York rivalry has been established.

But unlike Yankees-Red Sox at Fenway, Celtics-Knicks at Madison Square Garden, or Patriots-Jets at Gillette Stadium, a potential match between TGL Boston and TGL New York will take place in a studio in South Florida, where play will be staged each week.

The league begins on Monday nights in January 2024, as Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler headline an all-star group of participants.

