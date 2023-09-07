LPGA’s Rose Zhang, rising PGA Tour star Sahith Theegala give fans pairing everyone needs at Grant Thornton Invitational

A new mixed event is here this fall for LPGA and PGA Tour stars. The Grant Thornton Invitational will be one of the Challenge Season events. They will take on Tiburón Golf Club & The Ritz-Carlton Naples in Florida.

The tournament provides 16 LPGA and 16 PGA TOUR players a week of entertainment and competition, as well as, enjoyable activities for the entire family.

LPGA rookie sensation Rose Zhang and rising PGA Tour star Sahith Theegala announced on Thursday they will play with each other for the Dec. 4-10 event. The two California natives are some of the hottest names in golf right now.

Theegala took the world by storm through his Full Swing episode. However, the former Pepperdine golfer has been keeping golf fans attention since he was an amateur. He is one of six men to have won the collegiate trifecta.

He finished the year with seven top 10s, 12 top 25s and made 24-of-28 cuts. Theegala was just outside the Top 30 in FedEx Cup points as he ended his season at No. 31, just missing out on the Tour Championship.

Zhang won her first LPGA event, becoming the first woman since Beverly Hanson to do so back in 1953. She finished strong in four of the five majors. She also made the American Solheim Cup team. It’s been a strong first year for both of them, and now they will look to take home the first Grant Thornton Invitational title.

This event is sure to bring in the fans’ eyes. Women will be highlighted and shown they can compete alongside the men.

Zhang and Theegala are just one of the many big-name pairings.

Joining them in the field are Tony Finau and Nelly Korda, Rickie Fowler and Jessica Korda and Canadians Corey Connors and Brooke Henderson are the fourth pairing that has been announced.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.