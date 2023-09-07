Amid Tiger Woods’ Mt. Rushmore video resurfacing, tell us your top 4 golfers of all-time

Sports fans often love to create a Mount Rushmore of their favorite athletes. Golf is no different. Who are the top four male golfers of all time? Who would you put on that list?

A video of Tiger Woods has resurfaced giving his Mt. Rushmore picks ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup. “[Sam] Snead, [Bobby] Jones, [Jack] Nicklaus…. Me,” Woods rattled off to PGA of America.

.@TigerWoods shares his Mount Rushmore of Golf



Do you agree? #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/e4NRABBnb2 — PGA of America (@PGA) September 25, 2018

There are a lot of people who would agree with his four. However, for this 28-year-old golf lover, it’s Woods, Nicklaus, Snead and Ben Hogan.

Who would you put on your Mount Rushmore of men’s professional golf? Is Woods spot on, or did he miss the mark? Tell us your top-4 golfers of all-time in the comment section below.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.