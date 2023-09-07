John Daly’s barefooted field goal during Champions Tour event is sick call-back to the 1992 original

John Daly still has incredible leg strength. He recreated his iconic 1992 50-yard field goal video this week at the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis.

“He’s still got it,” the PGA Tour Champions captioned the video. Daly didn’t quite boot it 50 yards, but it was still an incredible effort from the barefooted golfer.

He wasn’t barefoot 30 years ago. Maybe this one was even more impressive.

The original video resurfaced in August as a “throwback Thursday” piece, and during the middle of the Pro-Am on Wednesday, the moment arose to make it happen again.

He proved he is still quite the athlete despite getting older.

That first video came when he visited a Denver Broncos practice and nailed a 50-yarder. It’s just another example of what makes him such a unique creature. Daly isn’t afraid of any challenge, and that even means testing his legs out.

These kicks show what kind of power he still holds despite the countless injuries Daly’s had throughout the years. The former Arkansas Razorback does the craziest things and makes sure to keep himself in the spotlight.

From rolling up to a concert in a golf cart, spending nearly $500 on Taco Bell, to the countless other shenanigans Daly has found himself in, he continues to be a fan favorite. The 57-year-old is unapologetically himself, and that will never change.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.