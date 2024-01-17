Justin Thomas enforces ‘Bama bet on Sam Burns with hysterical consequences

A friendly wager between PGA Tour veterans has caused quite a laugh among those who watch golf and college football.

Sam Burns and Justin Thomas appear to have had a bet going over the big Alabama-LSU game. Burns lost that bet as the Crimson Tide took care of business, 42-28, over the Tigers in Tuscaloosa.

They’re both in The American Express field and it looks like Thomas called for a debt to be paid.

Thomas posted an Instagram Story with the photo of Burns, with the letters ‘RTR’ shaved on the side of his head. For those that don’t know, ‘RTR’ stands for “Roll Tide Roll.”

“I love your new haircut @samburns66. For sure didn’t lose a bet and did it on your own RTR,” Thomas wrote.

Alabama vs. LSU.



Rivalries run deep for @JustinThomas34 and @SamBurns66 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 16, 2024

Thomas being a huge college football guy should not come as a surprise. Earlier in the college football season, Alabama was upset at home by Texas, and former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler trolled the 2-time PGA Championship winner.

Clearly, collegiate allegiance lies deep with these guys.

Burns has never been one to shy away from experimenting with his hair. He shaved his head into a mullet most of last season and for the Ryder Cup, he had ‘USA’ on the side of his head.

But this design takes it to another level. Now he has to don his rival’s slogan on the side of his head. Granted, Burns will likely keep a hat on to hide most of the evidence, but the world has seen it now.

Fans of course had plenty of fun with it, including Smylie Kaufman.

Atta boy Sammy!! Have to be man of word!!



Go Blue!!!! — Dakota Kid (@Dakotakid21) January 16, 2024

As X user Dakota Kid pointed out, some credit belongs to Burns for following through with the punishment. Maybe he deserves even more credit for making the bet, knowing it was a relative down year for the boys from Baton Rouge.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.