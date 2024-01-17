The PGA Tour heads to the West Coast for the first Californian event of the 2024 season.

Players take in the gorgeous views of PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif. They will use three tracks in the Stadium, Nicklaus and La Quinta courses.

It’s the second full-field event of the year and the second to the AT&T Pebble Beach event that uses the Pro-Am format. This event is also one of four on the schedule that uses multiple golf courses.

Here is everything to know about the American Express.

The American Express Information:

Where: PGA WEST — Pete Dye SC, Nicklaus TC, La Quinta CC (Par 72- 7,187 yards)

When: Jan. 18-21th

Purse: $8,400,000 / First Place: $1,512,000

FedEx Cup points: 500

Defending Champ: Jon Rahm

How to Watch the American Express:

Fans can tune into the action this week on Golf Channel as the network will host all four rounds.

The PGA Tour is in California this week, three hours behind the east coast.

Here is the full schedule for network coverage:

Thursday, Jan. 18: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 11:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Friday, Jan. 19: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 11:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, Jan. 20: 4-7 p.m. ET(Golf Channel); 11:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Sunday, Jan. 21: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 11:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

How to Stream the American Express:

Peacock and ESPN+ will offer streams of the American Express, with ESPN+ offering exclusive early coverage of all four rounds.

ESPN+ will have three main streams; the first will have a main feed and featured group coverage.

The primary feed coverage will start at 11:30 ET all four days and conclude at 4 p.m. ET on that first streaming channel. Then, ESPN+ will air featured group coverage from 4-7 p.m. ET.

On Stream 2, the service will feature marquee group coverage on Thursday and Friday from 1-4 p.m. ET and 12:30- 4 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. That stream will also have featured group coverage from 4-7 p.m. ET for all four days.

Stream 3 will feature groups from 12:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. each of the four days before feature hole coverage that goes from 4-7 p.m. ET.

Peacock will simulcast the broadcast all four days of the tournament. Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here.

The American Express Featured/Marquee Groups and Holes:

Thursday:

Marquee Group

1:20 p.m. ET — Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

Featured Groups

12:14 p.m. ET — Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

12:58 p.m. ET — Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas

Featured Holes: Par-3 4th; Par-3 13th; Par-5 16th; Par-3 17th

Friday:

Marquee Group

12:58 p.m. ET — Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

Featured groups:

12:58 p.m. ET — Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor

1:31 p.m. ET — Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

Featured Holes: Par-3 4th; Par-3 13th; Par-5 16th; Par-3 17th

Saturday:

Marquee Group:

1:31 p.m. ET — Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

Featured Groups:

12:25 p.m. ET — Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

12:58 p.m. ET — Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

Featured Holes: Par-3 4th; Par-3 13th; Par-5 16th; Par-3 17th

The American Express Preview:

Despite not having defending champion Jon Rahm in the field this week, The American Express is stacked with some of the PGA Tour’s top talent.

This event often has had a hard time landing some of the top names on Tour, but not this year. Twenty-one Top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings are playing this week, including four inside the Top 10.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to action after he missed the Sony Open in Hawaii. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Wyndham Clark round out the players inside the Top 10.

Justin Thomas is making his season debut as he looks to get off to a quick start in 2024. After an up-and-down 2023 season, the former Alabama Crimson Tide player is eying a bounce back.

Daniel Berger makes his PGA Tour return since the 2022 U.S. Open. He has been battling an injury that kept him out of the entire 2023 season. The last time he competed, he ranked No. 25 in the world but has since dropped to No. 644.

Grayson Murray will also be in the field this week, coming off his victory at the Sony Open. Can he keep his hot streak going? To make this week a little more interesting, PGA Professional of the Year, Michael Block will tee it up as well.

There will be plenty of young names in the field, as 26 PGA Tour rookies are set to play.

Davis Thompson is another name to watch out for this week. He finished runner-up to Rahm last year, his best finish on Tour. Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas, J.T Poston, and The Sentry winner, Chris Kirk, are among the 15 players who have competed in each of the first three 2024 events.

Rahm won this event last year at 27-under, so expect a lot of birdies this week. Players tend to go low at the American Express, so it’ll be a marathon of who can avoid mistakes and keep pace.

The American Express Tee Times Round 1 (ET):

La Quinta Country Club

1st hole:

11:30 a.m. – Adam Long, Ryan Palmer

11:41 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

11:52 a.m. – Pierceson Coody, Adrian Dumont De Chassart

12:03 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

12:14 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

12:25 p.m. – Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune

12:36 p.m. – Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

12:47 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker

12:58 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark

1:09 p.m. – Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre

1:20 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria

1:31 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

1:42 p.m. – Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman

10th hole:

11:30 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman

11:41 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Jason Day

11:52 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman

12:03 p.m. – Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley

12:14 p.m. – Sam Burns, Seamus Power

12:25 p.m. – Parker Coody, John Pak

12:36 p.m. – Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

12:47 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor

12:58 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

1:09 p.m. – Brandon Wu, Will Gordon

1:20 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren

1:31 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee

1:42 p.m. – Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork

PGA WEST — Nicklaus Course

1st Hole:

11:30 a.m. – Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren

11:41 a.m. – Davis Riley, Matt Wallace

11:52 a.m. – Jimmy Stanger, Blaine Hale Jr.

12:03 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid

12:14 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry

12:25 p.m. – Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith

12:36 p.m. – Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton

12:47 p.m. – David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu

12:58 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett

1:09 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda

1:20 p.m. – Zac Blair, David Lipsky

1:31 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor

1:42 p.m. – Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski

10th Hole:

11:30 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat

11:41 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

11:52 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey

12:03 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Josh Teater

12:14 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis

12:25 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon

12:36 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith

12:47 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen

12:58 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

1:09 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim

1:20 p.m. – Justin Lower, Alex Smalley

1:31 p.m. – Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

1:42 p.m. – Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap (a)

PGA WEST — Dye Course

1st Hole:

11:30 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

11:41 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges

11:52 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott

12:03 p.m. – Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

12:14 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

12:25 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, David Skinns

12:36 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry

12:47 p.m. – Eric Cole, Adam Schenk

12:58 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas

1:09 p.m. – Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe

1:20 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

1:31 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray

1:42 p.m. – Norman Xiong, Michael Block

10th Hole:

11:30 a.m. – Harry Hall, Sam Stevens

11:41 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey

11:52 a.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin

12:03 p.m. – S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

12:14 p.m. – Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

12:25 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim

12:36 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim

12:47 p.m. – Ben Martin, Beau Hossler

12:58 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire

1:09 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Carson Young

1:20 p.m. – Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber

1:31 p.m. – J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas

1:42 p.m. – Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips

