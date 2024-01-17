The PGA Tour heads to the West Coast for the first Californian event of the 2024 season.
Players take in the gorgeous views of PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif. They will use three tracks in the Stadium, Nicklaus and La Quinta courses.
It’s the second full-field event of the year and the second to the AT&T Pebble Beach event that uses the Pro-Am format. This event is also one of four on the schedule that uses multiple golf courses.
Here is everything to know about the American Express.
The American Express Information:
Where: PGA WEST — Pete Dye SC, Nicklaus TC, La Quinta CC (Par 72- 7,187 yards)
When: Jan. 18-21th
Purse: $8,400,000 / First Place: $1,512,000
FedEx Cup points: 500
Defending Champ: Jon Rahm
How to Watch the American Express:
Fans can tune into the action this week on Golf Channel as the network will host all four rounds.
The PGA Tour is in California this week, three hours behind the east coast.
Here is the full schedule for network coverage:
Thursday, Jan. 18: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 11:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Friday, Jan. 19: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 11:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Saturday, Jan. 20: 4-7 p.m. ET(Golf Channel); 11:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Sunday, Jan. 21: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 11:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
How to Stream the American Express:
Peacock and ESPN+ will offer streams of the American Express, with ESPN+ offering exclusive early coverage of all four rounds.
ESPN+ will have three main streams; the first will have a main feed and featured group coverage.
The primary feed coverage will start at 11:30 ET all four days and conclude at 4 p.m. ET on that first streaming channel. Then, ESPN+ will air featured group coverage from 4-7 p.m. ET.
On Stream 2, the service will feature marquee group coverage on Thursday and Friday from 1-4 p.m. ET and 12:30- 4 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. That stream will also have featured group coverage from 4-7 p.m. ET for all four days.
Stream 3 will feature groups from 12:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. each of the four days before feature hole coverage that goes from 4-7 p.m. ET.
Peacock will simulcast the broadcast all four days of the tournament. Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here.
The American Express Featured/Marquee Groups and Holes:
Thursday:
Marquee Group
1:20 p.m. ET — Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
Featured Groups
12:14 p.m. ET — Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
12:58 p.m. ET — Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
Featured Holes: Par-3 4th; Par-3 13th; Par-5 16th; Par-3 17th
Friday:
Marquee Group
12:58 p.m. ET — Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
Featured groups:
12:58 p.m. ET — Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
1:31 p.m. ET — Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
Featured Holes: Par-3 4th; Par-3 13th; Par-5 16th; Par-3 17th
Saturday:
Marquee Group:
1:31 p.m. ET — Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
Featured Groups:
12:25 p.m. ET — Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
12:58 p.m. ET — Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
Featured Holes: Par-3 4th; Par-3 13th; Par-5 16th; Par-3 17th
The American Express Preview:
Despite not having defending champion Jon Rahm in the field this week, The American Express is stacked with some of the PGA Tour’s top talent.
This event often has had a hard time landing some of the top names on Tour, but not this year. Twenty-one Top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings are playing this week, including four inside the Top 10.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to action after he missed the Sony Open in Hawaii. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Wyndham Clark round out the players inside the Top 10.
Justin Thomas is making his season debut as he looks to get off to a quick start in 2024. After an up-and-down 2023 season, the former Alabama Crimson Tide player is eying a bounce back.
Daniel Berger makes his PGA Tour return since the 2022 U.S. Open. He has been battling an injury that kept him out of the entire 2023 season. The last time he competed, he ranked No. 25 in the world but has since dropped to No. 644.
Grayson Murray will also be in the field this week, coming off his victory at the Sony Open. Can he keep his hot streak going? To make this week a little more interesting, PGA Professional of the Year, Michael Block will tee it up as well.
There will be plenty of young names in the field, as 26 PGA Tour rookies are set to play.
Davis Thompson is another name to watch out for this week. He finished runner-up to Rahm last year, his best finish on Tour. Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas, J.T Poston, and The Sentry winner, Chris Kirk, are among the 15 players who have competed in each of the first three 2024 events.
Rahm won this event last year at 27-under, so expect a lot of birdies this week. Players tend to go low at the American Express, so it’ll be a marathon of who can avoid mistakes and keep pace.
The American Express Tee Times Round 1 (ET):
La Quinta Country Club
1st hole:
11:30 a.m. – Adam Long, Ryan Palmer
11:41 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
11:52 a.m. – Pierceson Coody, Adrian Dumont De Chassart
12:03 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
12:14 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
12:25 p.m. – Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune
12:36 p.m. – Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh
12:47 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
12:58 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark
1:09 p.m. – Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre
1:20 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
1:31 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
1:42 p.m. – Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman
10th hole:
11:30 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
11:41 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Jason Day
11:52 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman
12:03 p.m. – Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley
12:14 p.m. – Sam Burns, Seamus Power
12:25 p.m. – Parker Coody, John Pak
12:36 p.m. – Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
12:47 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor
12:58 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
1:09 p.m. – Brandon Wu, Will Gordon
1:20 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren
1:31 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee
1:42 p.m. – Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork
PGA WEST — Nicklaus Course
1st Hole:
11:30 a.m. – Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren
11:41 a.m. – Davis Riley, Matt Wallace
11:52 a.m. – Jimmy Stanger, Blaine Hale Jr.
12:03 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid
12:14 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry
12:25 p.m. – Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith
12:36 p.m. – Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton
12:47 p.m. – David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu
12:58 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
1:09 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda
1:20 p.m. – Zac Blair, David Lipsky
1:31 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
1:42 p.m. – Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski
10th Hole:
11:30 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat
11:41 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
11:52 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey
12:03 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Josh Teater
12:14 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis
12:25 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon
12:36 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith
12:47 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
12:58 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
1:09 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim
1:20 p.m. – Justin Lower, Alex Smalley
1:31 p.m. – Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
1:42 p.m. – Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap (a)
PGA WEST — Dye Course
1st Hole:
11:30 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley
11:41 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges
11:52 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott
12:03 p.m. – Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati
12:14 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
12:25 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, David Skinns
12:36 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry
12:47 p.m. – Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
12:58 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
1:09 p.m. – Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe
1:20 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
1:31 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray
1:42 p.m. – Norman Xiong, Michael Block
10th Hole:
11:30 a.m. – Harry Hall, Sam Stevens
11:41 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
11:52 a.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
12:03 p.m. – S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
12:14 p.m. – Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
12:25 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim
12:36 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
12:47 p.m. – Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
12:58 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire
1:09 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Carson Young
1:20 p.m. – Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
1:31 p.m. – J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
1:42 p.m. – Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
