Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Bernhard Langer, 2-time Masters champion, makes stunning Augusta National announcement

It will be the end of an era at the Masters this year as Langer will make his final appearance.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Bernhard Langer, The Masters, Augusta National photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Bernhard Langer announced that 2024 will be his final appearance at Augusta National as a competitor.

The 2-time Masters champion decided to make it official ahead of the PGA Tour Champions season in Hawaii, per Golf Channel.

This April will mark his 41st career start at Augusta National. He made his debut at the historic track in 1982. Just three years later, he won his first green jacket in 1985. Eight years later, he conquered the Masters for a second time in 1993.

“It’s exciting,” Langer said on Wednesday. “At the same time, I’m aware that I’m going to be hitting 3-irons and 2-hybrids when the guys are hitting 9-irons into the green, and that’s tough to compete against. But it’s a challenge, and I usually don’t shy away from challenges.”

The last two years saw him miss the cut as he failed to shoot lower than 74 in those four rounds. In the previous 17 starts in Augusta, Langer has just one Top-20 finish.

He became the winningest Champions Tour player all-time when Langer earned his 46th victory at the U.S. Senior Open this past year. That win gained him entrance into the U.S. Open field at Pinehurst later this year, which will likely be his last start in that major championship as well.

Most recently, he and his son Jason earned their third PNC Championship and fifth overall for Team Langer this past December.

The full interview with Langer will air at 5 p.m. on Golf Channel as the network plans to preview the Champions Tour 2024 season.

