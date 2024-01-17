Rory McIlroy points to Adam Scott’s board presence as to why LIV is onto something

Rory McIlroy had been the voice for the PGA Tour in its battle with LIV Golf for nearly two years. That all changed recently as the four-time major champion had a change of heart, going so far as to say he was surprised the PGA Tour had done so well for so long.

Wednesday, McIlroy went one step further ahead of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

“I think Keith was saying to you guys yesterday, I think the opportunity here is global, and I think you’d be very naïve to not think that way,” McIlroy said.

“You look at the event at Kapalua... one of the significant signature events, and you see the ratings that did on TV... I would say they were pretty underwhelming compared to some of the other events.”

One day prior, DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley, who recently announced his resignation, pointed to international golf being the key to bringing the sport back together.

“The PGA Tour is coming to the realization that ‘globality’ is the key for growth,” Pelley said.

If LIV has done anything successfully, it has allowed fans around the world to witness some of the best players firsthand. The PGA Tour still holds nearly every event of the year in the United States.

Golf’s popularity has always been global. Hence McIlroy pointing to Adam Scott as a possible key to end the schism that has taken over the sport.

“There’s a lot of opportunity elsewhere, and I think with Adam [Scott] being on the board and seeing maybe the bigger picture of things, I think that’s a good thing,” said McIlroy.

Scott is an Aussie and knows full well how popular the sport is down under. He has a deep appreciation for international golf fans beyond the States.

“I’ve always loved playing internationally... the way the professional game has been shaped over the last 20 years, it’s been very important to be playing in America. But I think a better balance can be achieved going forward,” Scott said Wednesday.

For the first time in Tour history, the players have an equal say on the policy board with Tiger Woods joining in August. No longer should Jay Monahan or the PGA Tour be able to keep players completely in the dark as negotiations continue with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Scott’s influence and experience might just help bring the two sides together. The self-imposed deadline between the Tour and the PIF has been pushed back. It’s believed a deal is getting closer and might be completed in the next month or two.

The largest question remaining is if there is a deal, what will professional golf look like afterward?

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.