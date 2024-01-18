Lululemon’s new PGA Tour ambassador Min Woo Lee lookin’ good at American Express

Min Woo Lee is a rising star in professional golf. This week marks his first PGA Tour start of the year and his debut at The American Express. He will also have new digs as the Aussie and Lululemon have partnered.

Earlier this month, the brand and player announced through social media that the 25-year-old is their first PGA Tour ambassador. He joins a list of NFL, NHL and other professional athletes already in their ambassador program.

The Canadian brand Lululemon has been around since 1998. Most recognize the company as a yoga brand that primarily markets toward women. However, they stepped into the golf realm in 2022 when they launched their male line.

Ahead of the American Express, Lee explained how enthusiastic he is to partner with this athletic clothing giant.

“I’m excited to partner with Lululemon to bring my sense of fun and freshness to the game and lead the way for a new generation of golfers,” he said in the press release. “Community is an important part of how I stay positive and happy, and I’m looking forward to working with a brand that shares the same values.”

His clothing sponsorship with ImagineCre, a Koren-based luxury athletic brand, was coming to an end. Lee noticed the brand was growing in the golf space and got his manager to reach out. A number of things about the company who he described as “cool, swaggy and fun,” piqued his interest.

He isn’t just wearing Lululemon but also helping behind the scenes. Could we potentially see a mock neck from them?

“I get to be some part of the designing process, which is incredible,” Lee said. “I still think I’m a little kid from Perth, just playing golf. So, it was very cool to be there last week in Vancouver and talk with the design team and everyone there.”

Lee has been somewhat of a style icon since he turned pro in 2019. From his mullet and excellent mustache to his mock neck polos, he isn’t afraid to test the limits.

Last year, Lee started in 14 PGA Tour events. He recorded four Top 10s and five Top 25s. He also has four international wins, including two last year at the SJM Macao Open and the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

Lee lives by a simple motto: look good, feel good, play good. He gave the media a mic drop as he ended his interview ahead of this week’s tournament.

“I’ll be looking good, and if I don’t play good, then at least I’ll look good.”

It’s the latest golf fashion move in 2024, as it seems this is the year of changing clothing sponsors on Tour.

Jason Day and Tiger Woods both left Nike earlier this month. It also appears that Justin Rose and Bonobos Golf have separated.

Those examples are just a few of the fashion moves made this year. Lee joined the trend and made a big splash by selecting to rock Lululemon.

