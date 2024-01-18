Woman crashes car, skies 40 feet onto 8th green at Johnny Miller designed golf course

There is something special about arriving to a golf course early in the morning. The dew is still fresh on the grass, coolness in the air, greens playing as slow as you’ll ever find them, and a car careening onto the green in front of you!!! Wait, what?

Well, that is what happened Tuesday morning at the Eagle Springs Golf Club in Friant, California.

The California Highway Patrol posted to social media with the details of the wild incident.

A woman was allegedly traveling on Sky Harbor Road at Millerton Road during the early hours of Tuesday, January 16th. There was heavy fog in the area, which is commonplace in California’s Great Central Valley.

Those conditions apparently made it difficult for the woman to see the stop sign. Well, that and the fact that her speed was also a factor.

She blew through the stop sign and launched her car 40 feet onto the 8th green of the golf course. It’s a scene straight out of a movie.

The intersection was thankfully clear and the woman suffered minor injuries.

The PGA Tour legend Johnny Miller designed every aspect of the course, from “concept to completion.” The track opened in 1990 and has been lauded as one of the best courses in California, which is quite the statement.

Of course, the Golden State is known for having some of the most beautiful golf courses in the world.

At the very end of the CHP message on social media, they couldn’t contain themselves, adding, “Oh, and repair all divots… golf etiquette!”

I don’t care who you are, that’s some rib-tickling humor right there.

