Angel Cabrera one step from playing the Masters on heels of prison sentence

Angel Cabrera got out of prison in August of 2023. A few months later, the PGA Tour reinstated Cabrera, prompting the former Masters champion to try and get back in the field at Augusta National.

There is only one thing standing in his way of getting back on the property: a visa. Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley explained the situation at a press conference at the Latin America Amateur Championship in Panama.

“Angel certainly is one of our great champions,” Ridley said. “He has been unable to participate in the Masters the last couple of years due to legal issues. We have been in constant contact with Angel’s representatives.”

“He presently is not able to enter the United States. He doesn’t have a visa, and I know that that process is being worked through. We certainly wish him the best of luck with that, and we’ll welcome him back if he’s able to straighten out those legal issues.”

Whether or not Cabrera has earned the privilege to play such a prestigious tournament is another debate entirely.

Cabrera served 30 months in Brazilian and Argentinian prisons after being convicted over gender violence cases against two of his ex-partners.

The 54-year-old has been playing golf professionally since he was released. Cabrera finished T10 at Abierto del Litoral, or the Coast Open, held annually in Argentina.

The last time he played in the Masters was 2019. His visa expired this month, and reports show that he is attempting to regain access to the United States and other countries that require them.

His manager, Manuel Tagle, explained in a letter to Golfweek that they are in the middle of that process.

“While competing in the Masters again is a dream, securing a visa is Angel’s priority at the moment so he can resume his professional career,” Tagle said. “We are working on getting an appointment with the U.S. Embassy in Argentina. Probably early March as his visa has expired January 2024.”

He may not be able to gain entry into the United States, but Cabrera will make his return to the Champions Tour at the end of February. He will play in the Trophy Hasan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco. A visa is not required to visit Northern Africa.

