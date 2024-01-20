Signs point to Tiger Woods having a new apparel partner for Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods may have a new clothing line.

Since the last time we saw Woods on a golf course, the 15-time major champion announced he had parted ways with Nike Golf, his apparel partner for 27 years.

As such, numerous pundits and fans alike have speculated about what company Woods would go to next. Others have wondered if Woods would stay with his “TW” brand, a collection from Nike that Woods owns.

Alas, an answer to this may be on the horizon, thanks to a Friday report from the Twitter account @LIVGolfUpdates.

Tiger Woods will be debuting a new clothing line under TaylorMade's umbrella called "Sunday Red". His contract with Nike was up in 2023, and he will be launching this new line in early 2024.



While the Nike partnership may have ended, Sunday Red seems to be just beginning.

The account reports that Woods will launch a “Sunday Red” line within Taylormade Golf, the company that he currently uses for his equipment.

Woods has used Taylormade clubs since 2017.

The @NUCLRGOLF Twitter account—along with Sports Law Attorney John Nucci—then posted trademark filings from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Sunday Red.

NEW: USPTO filings by TaylorMade suggest the brand may be partnering with Tiger for a new apparel line called “Sunday Red”



This comes after the recent expiration of Tiger’s contract with Nike. pic.twitter.com/BEfgBeTjER — John Nucci (@JNucci23) January 20, 2024

While the TaylorMade registration is pending, there appears to be an active registration for "Sunday Red" in the golf apparel category under the name EC Trade Co. LLC originally registered in 2009.



The address comes back as a self-storage/virtual online address facility.

Interestingly, it appears that the Sunday Red trademark was initially filed on Jun. 27, 2008, less than a week after Woods’ emphatic U.S. Open victory on one leg. This trademark was then registered on Sept. 1, 2009, a couple of months before his infidelity scandal became public knowledge. However, the owner of this trademark is EC TRADE CO., LLC, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. As Nucci indicates, the address listed is a “self-storage/virtual online facility.”

Golf Digest reports that an additional apparel company could help Taylormade launch this new line.

Nevertheless, Woods must wear something at next month’s Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles—and it will not be anything Nike-related. But these signs point to Woods launching a new line, or at the very least, having a new apparel partner in Taylormade.

That will surely take some time to get used to after seeing Woods don the ‘Swoosh’ for nearly three decades.

