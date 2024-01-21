Paige Spiranac and Bryson DeChambeau teased golf fans of their upcoming collaboration through social media Friday.

The two met and played some golf together while they filmed a YouTube video that is set to be published at a future date.

After they finished filming, the golf influencer took to X, formerly Twitter, dropping an admission that would likely make a number of people's jaws drop.

"Have to give credit where credit is due to @b_dechambeau! I've publicly trolled him in the past, but in person, he was nothing but kind, funny, and self deprecating," Spiranac wrote. "Total opposite from how I perceived him over the years. And you would think I should know better because it happens to me everyday. I'm excited for you to see the content we've been shooting and an opportunity for you to get to know us both better!"

Have to give credit where credit is due to @b_dechambeau! I’ve publicly trolled him in the past but in person he was nothing but kind, funny, and self deprecating. Total opposite from how I perceived him over the years. And you would think I should know better because it happens… pic.twitter.com/WYjRd0lyNH — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 20, 2024

For Spiranac to go to this length usually means something. DeChambeau hasn't been the most popular player in recent years. Many don't understand him and his antics. He takes science into his golf game, and people think it's odd. The nickname "the scientist" soon followed.

Following quarantine in 2020, DeChambeau returned to golf 40-plus pounds heavier, and people started questioning him even more. He received mocked by golf fans, and the heckling was astounding at events.

There was also the Brooks Koepka "feud" that officially ended in 2023, now that they are both on the LIV Golf tour.

During their filming, Spiranac posted a Q&A on her Instagram with him. One of the best moments was when she decided to troll one of her own haters and DeChambeau didn't miss a beat.

The user requested, "Ask Bryson if he would smash..." DeChambeau handled it perfectly.

"Huh, what, smash? No, Brooks and I are friends now," he answered as she giggled.

That seven-second clip showed a little insight into how the day went and what to expect with this collaboration. Maybe the golf world will see that DeChambeau isn't as cringy as many make him out to be.

If anyone can understand why so many don't understand DeChambeau, it's Spiranac. Her brand is sexy, but misunderstood by many. However, the influencer is far more than a pretty face.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation's Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.