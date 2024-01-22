Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm send congratulatory warning amid Nick Dunlap’s historic PGA Tour win

Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm both know good golf when they see it.

The two LIV Golf stars sent their congratulations to Nick Dunlap on Sunday evening, as the 20-year-old University of Alabama sophomore became the first amateur since 1991 to win on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson, of course, was the last amateur player to do so—he won the Northern Telecom Open in Tucson, Arizona, as a 20-year-old sophomore at Arizona State.

“Such an impressive performance by Nick Dunlap,” Mickelson posted on X. “Congratulations on an incredible win. This is just the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Rahm echoed Mickelson’s sentiments by saying that Dunlap has a bright future ahead.

“What an amazing accomplishment by @NickDunlap62, stellar play and way to pull through under pressure to join a very selective group of players to win PGA tour events as an amateur!” Rahm posted on X.

“Great future ahead of this great talent! Congratulations.”

Dunlap undoubtedly has incredible talent, which was also on full display at last year’s U.S. Amateur. Dunlap defeated Neal Shipley 4 & 3 at Cherry Hills Country Club in August to join Tiger Woods as the only two players to win both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur.

And now, Dunlap has company with Mickelson after winning The American Express.

Considering Woods and Mickelson have combined to win 21 major championships since 1997, Dunlap now has elite company.

And yet, it is refreshing to see two LIV golfers recognize Dunlap’s accomplishment and talent. Even though a deal between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) seems imminent, plenty of hostility still exists between each circuit. But at the end of the day, good golf is good golf, and Dunlap played better than anyone this past weekend. Thankfully, that was recognized by all.

