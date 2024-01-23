Nick Dunlap’s surprising Farmers Insurance Open choice prompts LIV Golf rumors

Nick Dunlap made history at The American Express, becoming the youngest amateur to win a PGA Tour event since 1910. He had planned to play at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open this week. However, amidst the whirlwind of emotion and attention he received Sunday evening, the youngster made the surprising decision to withdraw.

The PGA Tour Communications team announced the withdrawal on Monday through social media.

"After a life changing last 24 hours, I've decided to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open. I plan to return to Alabama to be with family, friends and teammates. Thank you to Farmers Insurance and American Express for giving me these opportunities," the statement read.

On its face, it’s easy to understand his decision to miss this week's event. His life has likely been turned upside down since the historic win. However, his decision caused the internet trolls to run wild with LIV Golf rumors.

Both Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm congratulated him, which only stirred the pot even more.

Sure, there are reasons LIV could look good to the Alabama Crimson Tide golfer. After all, it’s probably a tough pill to swallow that he received none of the $1,512,000 prize allotted to the first-place winner of The American Express. Instead, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who finished second, received the life-changing money.

But at the same time, other lucrative opportunities sit in front of him.

With this win, NIL (Name Image Likeness) deals likely are in the near future. Dunlap wore Adidas hats and shirts and had TaylorMade on his golf bag and hat. He also wore a logo for Wealthspire Advisors, a New York-based investment and financial planning company, on his sleeve, per the PGA Tour.

There is no disclosure as to what kind of money Dunlap will earn for this, but still, it outperformed what most NIL deals expect of their athletes.

So he won’t be going entirely without.

Yet, Dunlap is represented by GSE and agent Kevin Canning. Canning helped Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Kokrak and others strike a deal with LIV Golf. That and his sudden emergence prompted fans to think the college kid might also make the jump for the money.

LIV dialing up Nick Dunlap right now https://t.co/lzhFBREIU8 pic.twitter.com/LPsNfUtEks — Larosa (@JLarosa024) January 22, 2024

Nick Dunlap is a LIV golfer by January 31st — Burt Macklin PGA (@camcamcam69) January 22, 2024

Would Nick Dunlap take 50 million from LIV right now? — Andrew Elaimy, PGA (@andrew_e23) January 22, 2024

The last fan reaction asked whether Dunlap would take $50 million to join LIV.

But the 20-year-old addressed specifically after his win Sunday.

“I’ve always grown up dreaming of playing on the PGA Tour, and making a putt just like a little bit ago, to win a PGA Tour event. That was always my dream,” said Dunlap.

“I want to do something special, and something memorable, not only for me, but maybe to leave something behind for somebody else to try to follow.”

That certainly sounds like LIV is not in his future. Then again, the same could have been said for Rahm.