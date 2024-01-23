The PGA Tour will stay on the West Coast for the second California event of the 2024 season as Torrey Pines hosts the Farmers Insurance Open.

It’s the third full-field event of the year and is the only tournament that runs Wednesday through Saturday. That’s in large part because CBS will be airing the AFC Championship on Sunday.

This week is also the second straight event where players will take on multiple courses — Torrey Pines North and South.

Here’s everything to know about the fourth PGA Tour event of the year.

Farmers Insurance Open Information:

Where: Torrey Pines Golf Course (North & South Courses, Par-72, 7,765 yards)

When: Jan. 24-27th

Purse: $9,000,000 / First Place: $1,620,000

FedEx Cup points: 500

Defending Champ: Max Homa

How to Watch the Farmers Insurance Open:

Fans can tune into the action this week on Golf Channel and CBS with the former hosting all four rounds. The first round begins on Wednesday, and the Tour is still in California, three hours behind the east coast.

Here is the full schedule for network coverage:

Wednesday, Jan. 24: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Thursday, Jan. 25: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Jan. 26: 3-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 5-8 p.m. ET (CBS)

Saturday, Jan. 27: 2-4 p.m. ET(Golf Channel); 4-8 p.m. ET (CBS)

How to Stream the Farmers Insurance Open:

Peacock and ESPN+ will offer streams of the Farmers Insurance Open, with ESPN+ offering exclusive coverage of all four rounds.

ESPN+ will have four main streams; the first will have a main feed and featured group coverage.

The primary feed coverage will start around 11:45 ET all four days and end around 3 p.m. Featured groups begin at 3 p.m. and will air till 7 p.m.

On Stream 2, the service will feature marquee group coverage on Thursday and Friday from 1:30-3 p.m. ET and Noon- 3 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. That stream will also have featured group coverage from 3-7 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Thursday, 3-8 p.m. on Friday and 2- 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Stream 3 will feature groups from Noon to 3 p.m. before feature hole coverage from 3-7 p.m. ET. The fourth stream will feature holes all four days from Noon to 8 p.m. ET.

Peacock will simulcast the broadcast all four days of the tournament. Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here.

The Farmers Insurance Open Featured/Marquee Groups and Holes:

Wednesday:

Marquee Group

1:40 p.m. ET — Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele (South Course, first tee)

Featured Groups

12:12 p.m. ET — Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay (North Course, 10th tee)

12:23 p.m. ET — Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama (North Course, 10th tee)

Featured Holes: All on South Course: Par-3 3rd; Par-3 8th; Par-3 11th; Par-3 16th

Thursday:

Marquee Group:

12:23 p.m. ET — Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele (North Course, 10th tee)

Featured Groups:

12:34 p.m. ET — Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee (North Course, 10th tee)

1:18 p.m. ET — Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay (South Course, 1st tee)

The Farmers Insurance Open Preview:

Max Homa is back at Torrey Pines, as he is just the second reigning champion to attempt to defend his title.

Homa is coming in with momentum after a win at the Nedbank Golf Challenge this past November. This week marks his sixth attempted title defense, and he has the game to make it happen.

The magnitude of this week is enormous for the Aon Next 10 and Aon Next 5 players who are not yet qualified for Signature Events.

Whichever five players (not previously exempt) who earn the most FedEx Cup points during the Sony Open, The American Express, and this week will earn a spot into next week’s field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Michael Kim, who attended Torrey Pines High School, is No. 6 on the Aon Swing 5 standings following his T6 finish last week at The American Express. Kim will make his eighth start at Torrey Pines as he looks to earn his way into Pebble Beach.

Xander Schauffele’s best finish at this event is a T2 in 2021 after he missed the cut in four of his first five starts at this tournament. Now that he has a better feel for the course, this week could be his moment to get another PGA Tour victory. Last week, he recorded a Top 10 finish and challenged the leaders but ran out of holes.

Keegan Bradley finished second to Homa last year and is another player to watch. He lost in a playoff to Grayson Murray at the Sony Open in Hawaii two weeks ago. Don’t count out the New Englander, either.

Last week’s winner, the amateur Nick Dunlap, was expected to play at this event but surprisingly withdrew on Monday.

Collin Morikawa is another Southern California native who opened the 2024 season with a T5 at The Sentry. He finished solo third at this event last year, and Torrey Pines fits his game well.

Homa won last year with a 13-under total score. While there will be plenty of birdies, Torrey Pines’ North and South Courses will challenge players more than fans have seen in the season's first three weeks.

The American Express Tee Times Round 1 (ET):

South Course

1st hole:

11:50 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg

12:01 p.m. — Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid

12:12 p.m. — Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley

12:23 p.m. — Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk

12:34 p.m. — Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

12:45 p.m. — Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa

12:56 p.m. — Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner

1:07 p.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton

1:18 p.m. — Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky

1:29 p.m. — Luke List, Askshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im

1:40 p.m. — Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele

1:51 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

2:02 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Open Qualifier (#3)

10th hole

11:50 a.m. — Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Højgaard

12:01 p.m. — Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat

12:12 p.m. — Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Adrian Meronk

12:23 p.m. — Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

12:34 p.m. — Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ

12:45 p.m. — David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong

12:56 p.m. — Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn, Open Qualifier (#4)

1:07 p.m. — Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall

1:18 p.m. — Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson

1:29 p.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin

1:40 p.m. — Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland

1:51 p.m. — Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen

2:02 p.m. — Pierceson Coody, Alexander Björk, Ryan McCormick

North Course

1st hole:

11:50 a.m. — Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox

12:01 p.m. — Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

12:12 p.m. — Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young

12:23 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger

12:34 p.m. — Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell

12:45 p.m. — Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody

12:56 p.m. — Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune, Open Qualifer (#2)

1:07 p.m. — Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens

1:18 p.m. — Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh

1:29 p.m. — Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles

1:40 p.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee

1:51 p.m. — Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

2:02 p.m. — Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk

10th hole

11:50 a.m. — Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Andrew Novak

12:01 p.m. — Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander

12:12 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

12:23 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama

12:34 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry

12:45 p.m. — Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale Jr., Marcus Byrd

12:56 p.m. — Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda

1:07 p.m. — Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu

1:18 p.m. — Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder

1:29 p.m. — Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer

1:40 p.m. — Vincenet Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes

1:51 p.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block

2:02 p.m. — Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim, Open Qualifier (#1)

