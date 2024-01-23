The Match 2024: Rory McIlroy, Rose Zhang featured with a fun twist

The news of Capital One’s The Match featuring its first female competitors surfaced initially in November, but now it’s official. On Tuesday, The PGA Tour confirmed the 9th installment of this live golf event.

Rory McIlroy is back and paired with Lexi Thompson. Together, they have won 15 major championships. They will take on six-time PGA Tour winner and Ryder Cup stud, Max Homa, and his fellow Californian Rose Zhang on Monday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

This year’s rendition has a fun twist though. They will be playing under the lights at The Park golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., where fans will see a 12-hole skins format, per the PGA Tour.

The newest edition of The Match will feature a mixed golf competition under the lights in West Palm Beach.



️‍♂️ Rory McIlroy

️‍♀️ Lexi Thompson

️‍♂️ Max Homa

️‍♀️ Rose Zhang pic.twitter.com/DfjHvyGHqB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 23, 2024

Night golf will allow TNT Sports to implement several technological innovations so fans can see the action. All four players will be mic’d to interact with each other and the broadcast teams throughout the telecast.

On the four par-3 holes, all golfers will hit off from the same tee box. The remaining eight holes will use varying tee boxes as they did at the mixed event in December, the Grant Thornton Invitational.

Each hole will be worth a specified amount for charity. Whoever raises the most money through the skins format will be the winner.

This year marks Charles Barkley’s eighth year commentating the event and Ernie Johnson’s fourth. They will be joined by 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman for his seventh appearance. Kathryn Tappen will be the on-course reporter, and Christina Kimwill, a 3-time LPGA winner, will make her series debut.

DJ Khaled and NHL on TNT personality Paul Bissonnette will also join the team as special contributors. They will provide commentary while following the players throughout the event.

