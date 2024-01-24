PGA Tour declares Bad Birdie as latest sponsor, golf fashion explosion continues

2024 has been all about the PGA Tour and its fashion changes.

The split between Tiger Woods and Nike set off a chain of events. Malbon Golf then left a huge imprint in the golf fashion world, prying Jason Day from Nike as well.

Now three PGA Tour players have announced their partnership with the golf brand Bad Birdie. Multi-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim, 2023 Q-School winner Harrison Endycott and Callum Tarren are the brand's three inaugural athletes.

Bad Birdie isn't a typical golf clothing company. They like to test the limits and shake up tradition.

Now they've gone out and landed three rising stars in the game of golf.

Kim has already earned four PGA Tour wins. He finished as a Top 20 FedEx Cup player in 2023 and inside the Top 50 globally. The Seoul, South Korean native is what Bad Birdie wants in their athletes.

He was a no-brainer because their message of inclusivity and disrupting the golf game fit Kim perfectly.

"We're so pumped to welcome Si Woo to the Bad Birdie family," brand founder and CEO Jason Richardson said. "His achievements, silky smooth swing, and personality embody the essence of our brand. We are excited to show the world a little bit more of who Si Woo is. I'm also personally excited to learn how to hit better drivers off the deck from Si Woo himself."

Endycott and Callum are just getting started, making them ideal athletes to sign with Bad Birdie.

They both have lofty goals for 2024, and Richardson knows he is lucky to have them at this point in their golf careers.

The bold patterns that Bad Birdie brings to the table show the tide is turning away from traditional and toward something that truly stands out.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.