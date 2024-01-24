Rory McIlroy tweaks Masters prep in hopes of better luck at Augusta National

Ten years ago, Rory McIlroy won the 2014 Open Championship for his third major title. Less than a month later, he won his second PGA Championship. It was believed at the time the 25-year-old was on a meteoric rise with a trajectory headed toward Tiger Woods country.

Yet, here we are entering the 2024 season, and McIlroy still has just four major trophies in his case.

He is also still looking for his first Green Jacket at the Masters, which would complete the career Grand Slam.

Coming off a 2023 Masters where the Northern Irishman missed the cut, he has decided to switch up his preparation this time around.

McIlroy will be playing in the Valero Texas Open, the PGA Tour event the week prior to Augusta National.

In fact, he will be adding a few tournaments to his schedule.

“This year... I’m going to play more before the Masters. It will be my ninth or 10th event of the year. Previously, it’s been my sixth or seventh. I’ll hopefully be a bit sharper and know exactly where my game really is,” McIlroy said to Golf Digest.

The 4-time major champion has been hot and cold throughout his career at the Masters. He has one runner-up in 2022 when Scottie Scheffler took the Green Jacket, to go with three other top 5s and six top 10s.

But he has also has some really disappointing performances at Augusta National. That includes three years ago, the last time McIlroy played in the Valero Texas Open when he missed the cut.

That was also the first time he played in that event since 2013. So, he clearly wants to change things up and hopefully find a groove.

