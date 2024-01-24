Ryder Cup snub spurns PGA Tour for LIV Golf in last-second move

When Jon Rahm left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf last month, it was seen as a harbinger of things to come. Well, that notion appears to have come to fruition.

Adrian Meronk, who finished second behind Rory McIlroy in last week’s Dubai Desert Classic and four-time winner on the DP World Tour, is reportedly signing with Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks team, according to The Times of London.

This is yet another blow to the PGA Tour, as more of the world’s top players are joining the rival Saudi league.

Following the aforementioned runner-up finish in Dubai, Meronk climbed to number 39 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

He is an exceptional golfer who many believed would be on the European Ryder Cup team this past fall. Instead, Team Europe captain Luke Donald selected the youngster Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard, two players Meronk’s resume stacked up nicely against.

The decision obviously worked out for Europe, as they handily defeated Team USA 16.5 to 11.5.

Nevertheless, that decision may or may not have influenced the Hamburg native’s decision to jump ship.

Meronk was scheduled to play this week in the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. However, he withdrew just prior to the first round Wednesday morning.

Interestingly, he might not be the only one with Ryder Cup ties LIV has set its sights on. Tyrrell Hatton is reportedly close to inking a deal to leave the PGA Tour, according to Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig.

It is worth noting that Hatton was recently confirmed to be in the field for the PGA Tour flagship event, the WM Phoenix Open in two weeks. So, whether the Englishman makes the jump or not appears still in the air.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.