Team USA Olympic Golf team unveils J. Lindeberg clothing line at PGA Show

USA Golf announced in March 2023 that the Scandinavian clothing brand, J. Lindeberg, would supply the apparel for the men’s and women’s teams. Fast forward to Day 1 at the PGA Show in Orlando and the brand has finally unveiled what that line looks like for the 2024 Paris games.

After wearing Adidas for the previous two Olympics, Team USA’s golf teams will have fresh digs for both the 2024 and 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Viktor Hovland, one of the brand’s PGA Tour ambassadors, always draws attention for his clothing choices. However, J. Lindeberg borrowed that bold approach and made it patriotic without going too far over the top.

On Wednesday, J. Lindeberg president Scott Davis joined Golf Central to discuss the line and how excited the company is to be the USA Golf clothier for the next two Olympic Games.

“For us, it was a dream of a lifetime to be able to be involved with USA Golf and put our product on the best players from the United States,” Davis said.

The brand gave a new approach to the patriotic color combination. They used the classic red, white, and blue in traditional senses, but at the same time, got a little crazy with the patterning.

There are a few lifestyle-focused pieces that will draw in golfers and non-golfers alike. They include a cardigan with blue and red striped sleeves that is really trendy right now.

The Team USA Hoodie is simple but timeless. Lastly, the incredible varsity jacket with the Eiffel Tower against that classic American font is a statement piece.

Players, caddies, coaches, and staff of USA Golf will wear the bold and modern choices in Paris.

The brand went the extra mile, emphasizing style and function for the players. Summers in Paris can vary. It can be hot, or it can be chilly and rainy.

J. Lindeberg’s line features the ClimaCool moisture-wicking technology, UV50 protection and high flexibility fabrics. In other words, if the player is cold, it will help warm them up or if they’re hot, it’ll cool them down.

For those interested in snagging some of this line, the brand will release it to the public for purchase in June.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.