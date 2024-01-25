Nick Dunlap joins PGA Tour after historic American Express with emotional decision

Sunday afternoon, Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991. He held off Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and the rest of the field at The American Express to become the youngest to accomplish the feat since 1910.

Thursday, he made it official; Dunlap will forego the remainder of his college eligibility and turn professional.

“A week ago today, if you told me I’d have the opportunity to live out my dream as a 20-year-old — it’s pretty surreal,” an emotional Dunlap said from Tuscaloosa.

But the decision did not come lightly.

“It was the easiest, hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, by far.”

He detailed what his college teammates and coaches have meant to him with Golf Channel after the initial press conference.

Nick Dunlap explains his decision to accept @PGATOUR membership and embark on his pro golf career. pic.twitter.com/TgztECmYPj — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 25, 2024

“Leaving my teammates, mid-year... feeling like I am leaving them to dry a little bit was difficult for me and something that weighed heavily on my decision.”

Having entered the tournament as an amateur, the Alabama Crimson Tide golfer had to forfeit the $1.5 million that was designated for the winner. Instead, every player beneath him moved up one place in the money.

Despite missing out on the life-changing money, Dunlap will now receive his PGA Tour pro card through 2026. He is also eligible to compete in all of the remaining Signature Events in 2024.

“Playing on the PGA Tour and playing in Majors... has always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid... I feel like I have the golden ticket to try to do that.”

The talented 20-year-old previously joined only Tiger Woods as players to win both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur.

Odds are we are looking at another shining star in the making.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.