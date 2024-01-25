 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Thursday, January 25, 2024 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

Hideki Matsuyama sinks Hole in One at Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Matsuyama has accomplished a lot during his PGA Tour career, but Thursday saw him drain his first ace.

By Kendall Capps
/ new
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round, Hideki Matsuyama Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Hideki Matsuyama has had a fantastic pro career on the PGA Tour. He has eight professional wins, including earning himself a Green Jacket by winning the 2021 Masters Tournament.

The Ehime, Japan native has won more than $45 million during his career. Yet, one thing has eluded him year after year; a hole in one.

That drought finally came to a close Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Matsuyama bounced in an ace on the par-3 8th of Torrey Pines’ South Course.

The perfect tee shot moved him to 7-under for the tournament. He would birdie the par-5 9th on the next hole, climbing to within two shots of the lead currently held by Thomas Detry and Nicolai Højgaard.

Matsuyama has started his 2024 season a little slow entering this week.

Despite making the cut in both of his previous two tournaments, he finished 58th at The Sentry and then earned a T30 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The PGA Tour veteran kicked off the week with a solid 6-under 66 on the North Course Wednesday. A strong close to this weekend would be a welcomed sight and jump him up the FedEx Cup standings.

Thus far, Torrey Pines has been ruled by international players. As play is nearing a conclusion on day two, eight of the top 10 on the leaderboard are foreign born.

Matsuyama is seeking his first marquis win since the Masters. If he has a strong weekend, that might just happen.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...