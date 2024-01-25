Hideki Matsuyama sinks Hole in One at Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Hideki Matsuyama has had a fantastic pro career on the PGA Tour. He has eight professional wins, including earning himself a Green Jacket by winning the 2021 Masters Tournament.

The Ehime, Japan native has won more than $45 million during his career. Yet, one thing has eluded him year after year; a hole in one.

That drought finally came to a close Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Matsuyama bounced in an ace on the par-3 8th of Torrey Pines’ South Course.

HIDEKI HOLE IN ONE!!!!



Matsuyama drained it at the 165 yard 8th on the South Course at Torrey Pines.



It's his first career ace on the #PGATour!!!#FarmersInsuranceOpen

The perfect tee shot moved him to 7-under for the tournament. He would birdie the par-5 9th on the next hole, climbing to within two shots of the lead currently held by Thomas Detry and Nicolai Højgaard.

Matsuyama has started his 2024 season a little slow entering this week.

Despite making the cut in both of his previous two tournaments, he finished 58th at The Sentry and then earned a T30 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The PGA Tour veteran kicked off the week with a solid 6-under 66 on the North Course Wednesday. A strong close to this weekend would be a welcomed sight and jump him up the FedEx Cup standings.

Thus far, Torrey Pines has been ruled by international players. As play is nearing a conclusion on day two, eight of the top 10 on the leaderboard are foreign born.

Matsuyama is seeking his first marquis win since the Masters. If he has a strong weekend, that might just happen.

