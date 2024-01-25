Hideki Matsuyama sinks Hole in One at Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Hideki Matsuyama has had a fantastic pro career on the PGA Tour. He has eight professional wins, including earning himself a Green Jacket by winning the 2021 Masters Tournament.
The Ehime, Japan native has won more than $45 million during his career. Yet, one thing has eluded him year after year; a hole in one.
That drought finally came to a close Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Matsuyama bounced in an ace on the par-3 8th of Torrey Pines’ South Course.
Matsuyama drained it at the 165 yard 8th on the South Course at Torrey Pines.
The perfect tee shot moved him to 7-under for the tournament. He would birdie the par-5 9th on the next hole, climbing to within two shots of the lead currently held by Thomas Detry and Nicolai Højgaard.
Matsuyama has started his 2024 season a little slow entering this week.
Despite making the cut in both of his previous two tournaments, he finished 58th at The Sentry and then earned a T30 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The PGA Tour veteran kicked off the week with a solid 6-under 66 on the North Course Wednesday. A strong close to this weekend would be a welcomed sight and jump him up the FedEx Cup standings.
Thus far, Torrey Pines has been ruled by international players. As play is nearing a conclusion on day two, eight of the top 10 on the leaderboard are foreign born.
Matsuyama is seeking his first marquis win since the Masters. If he has a strong weekend, that might just happen.
