Max Homa takes trolling LIV to new level amid Anthony Kim comeback news

Three-time PGA Tour winner Anthony Kim is eyeing a return to professional golf.

Kim, the sixth-ranked player in the world during the 2008 Ryder Cup, will not join LIV Golf but instead hopes to make a comeback to the PGA Tour.

The news of Kim’s return—originally reported on by Golf.com—created quite the buzz among golf fans and fellow players alike during this week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

As such, Max Homa, who has a knack for employing his comedic genius on social media, decided to weigh in on the news surrounding Kim.

He also trolled LIV Golf while doing so:

Here’s a behind the scenes scoop of the PGA Tour and LIV negotiating with Anthony Kim to make a comeback:



PGA Tour: Plz come play on our Tour



LIV: Plz come play on our Tour and also here is 500 million dollars — max homa (@Maxhoma) January 27, 2024

Of course, the PGA Tour has seen plenty of talent leave and join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. This past week, Adrian Meronk spurned the tour to join LIV. Englishman Tyrell Hatton is also negotiating a deal, per Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated.

Despite those recent developments, reports have indicated that Kim will not accept an offer from LIV. With that in mind, his camp has held discussions with both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Which makes Homa’s post on X objectively hilarious.

The PGA Tour is currently in a state of desperation, losing players to a circuit with insurmountable funds it cannot compete with. But seeing Kim return to their tour would give it a little spark, as the 38-year-old boasted tons of potential in the late 2000s.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), with its nearly $700 billion in assets, has spent hundreds of millions on luring players away from the PGA Tour. Take Jon Rahm, for instance, as he reportedly received north of $400 million from the PIF to join their circuit in December.

But Kim will not receive a hefty payday from the PIF, at least for now.

And yet, all golf fans want to see is Kim back on the course after injuries derailed his career from 2010 to 2012. All these years later, hopefully, Kim can make a successful return and compete at the highest level.

