PGA Tour announces 2024 Advisory Council with new faces seeking leadership

The PGA Tour announced the 16-man Player Advisory Council for 2024 Sunday. The list of players include some stars and other long-time veterans of the Tour:

The 2024 PAC includes Grayson Murray, Lanto Griffin, Nick Hardy, Sam Burns, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Mac Hughes, Keither Mitchell, Seamus Power, Scottie Scheffler, Adam Schenk, Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor, Josh Teater, Justin Thomas and Camilo Villegas.

This council advises and consults with the PGA Tour Policy Board and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.

Last month, 21 PGA Tour players co-signed a letter to the PGA Tour’s policy board demanding more transparency regarding the ongoing restructuring and business negotiations.

Numerous players have felt left in the dark as the pending deal with LIV continues.

Six players on this year’s council sit inside the Top 50 in FedEx Cup points. Nine of the 2023 PAC members did not return for this new year. The golfers who were not selected are Ryan Armour, Corey Conners, Rickie Fowler, Brice Garnett, Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, Will Zalatoris and Adam Scott.

The Aussie isn’t out of leadership, though, as Scott became a player director.

Streelman and Villegas are running for the title of PAC Chairman. Whoever gets the most votes would replace Jordan Spieth in 2025 and will hold that position through 2027.

Spieth recently joined the PGA Tour Policy Board as a player director, replacing Rory McIlroy.

