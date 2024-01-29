Nelly Korda nearly sends Jessica into labor with wild LPGA Drive On Championship finish

Nelly Korda had her sister Jessica in a state of shock during the LPGA Drive On Championship Sunday.

So much so that she almost sent her pregnant sister to the hospital.

“[I just FaceTimed her, and] she said, ‘I thought you were going to send me into labor,’” Korda said afterward. “Thankfully, the baby is still in the belly, so we’re good.”

Korda defeated Lydia Ko in a thrilling playoff, as she coughed up a four-shot lead earlier in the day but ended up on top. Facing a three-shot deficit with two holes to play, Korda eagled the par-5 17th and birdied the par-4 18th hole to force extra holes.

“I hit a 3-wood [off the tee], and then I had a perfect 3-wood in,” Korda said of the 17th hole.

“I knew the wind was off the left and knew that I had to make an eagle. I knew that I had to just pretty much have an unbelievable finish to catch Lydia. And yeah, I hit this amazing high 3-wood; it landed perfectly. I probably had just over 20 feet and rolled it dead center.”

Then, on 18, Korda hit her second shot to tap-in range and easily made a birdie to force the playoff.

During the first extra hole, both Korda and Ko made par.

Then, on the next playoff hole, both players found the green in regulation, but Ko inexplicably three-putted. Korda capitalized on her mistake and two-putted for victory.

“I always seem to make it dramatic and interesting,” Korda said immediately after her win.

“Definitely not a boring day. The amount of support I received this week was unbelievable. I’m so grateful for it and so surprised with how many people came out and watched.”

Being from Bradenton, Florida, Korda received plenty of support this week at the Bradenton Country Club for the LPGA Drive On Championship.

“They kept me in it,” Korda added.

“I didn’t think I even had a chance, and then obviously making the eagle on 17 I knew that I needed a birdie on 18 to even have a chance it get into a playoff. Just wow. Good ole Nelly fashion, making it dramatic.”

Her rollercoaster round produced a wide array of emotions, but she almost became an aunt in the process. That would have been quite the circumstance and only added to the drama.

