Tyrell Hatton’s move to LIV Golf produces hilarious yet honest reactions

Tyrell Hatton has followed in Jon Rahm’s footsteps, signing with LIV Golf and joining Rahm’s Legion XIII team in the process.

The move comes just days before LIV launches its 2024 season at Mayakoba in Mexico, with the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am happening concurrently. Hatton was in the field at Pebble, but the expectation is that he will withdraw from the tour’s second Signature Event of the season to join LIV.

Interestingly, Rahm targeted Hatton to join his LIV Golf team last month, but negotiations stalled because Hatton did not want to jeopardize future Ryder Cup opportunities. Of course, Hatton and Rahm went 2-0-0 together in foursomes last fall at Marco Simone, and together, they combined to win 7.5 points for the European side. No LIV golfers represented Team Europe, however.

But with golf’s great schism likely ending, the eligibility rules for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black will presumably change to allow LIV golfers to play. That now includes the likes of Hatton, Rahm, and Adrian Meronk, who was left off the team in Italy.

Nevertheless, that is a problem for a different day down the road.

Still, golf fans and media alike produced some hilarious yet honest reactions to the news of Hatton departing for LIV:

Tyrell Hatton walking out of the clubhouse for the shotgun start on his first day!!! pic.twitter.com/5Oub2MKdsp — LivGolfMakesMeHard (@rosesareredson) January 29, 2024

Tyrrell Hatton to the LIV production guys:



pic.twitter.com/w2S0uXuZLb — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) January 29, 2024

Hatton has rarely had a calm demeanor on the golf course, often eliciting emotion when hitting a poor shot. Funny enough, his exuberance is more often celebrated than chastised.

But then some fans provided honest opinions on this deal:

Tyrrell Hatton is one top class negotiator #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/HPGuxH49Eg — LIV Golf GO (@LIVGolfGO) January 29, 2024

Tyrell Hatton is a big get for LIV. — Masters Burner (@ANGC_burner) January 29, 2024

Tyrrell Hatton

Phil Mickelson

Jon Rahm

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Cameron Smith

Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia

Bubba Watson



LIV has taken so, so many personalities away from the PGA Tour. Headline guys. Memorable characters. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) January 29, 2024

Not being able to watch this list of players regularly sucks — Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) January 29, 2024

With the signing of Rahm, Meronk, and Tyrell Hatton this off season, LIV’s roster is starting to become world class. The fact that they still aren’t receiving World Golf Ranking points blows my mind. — Tour Pro ️‍♂️ (@OfficialTourPro) January 29, 2024

What do you think of Hatton joining Rahm’s team and signing with LIV Golf? Let us know in the comments below or at @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.