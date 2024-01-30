Brooks Koepka ditches mullet for 2024 LIV Golf season as fans have a laugh

Ahead of the first LIV Golf event this week at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico, Brooks Koepka decided to start the year with a fresh cut.

The reigning PGA Champion has been donning a mullet for a while but has decided to go back to a clean look. His wife, Jena Sims, posted on Instagram a quick video that showed the before and after.

After her post was up, Twitter user Flushing It took a screenshot and posted it.

“Brooks has a new trim ahead of the new season,” they wrote. “Major number 6 incoming?”

Brooks has a new trim ahead of the new season. Major number 6 incoming? pic.twitter.com/9KiltrXWtU — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) January 29, 2024

Who knew a haircut could spark the reaction that it did? Not all of it was pointed at Koepka, but still, the people were talking about this fresh cut:

this the Brooks i kno n love. its ab time he got rid of that damn mullet !! Masters W loading — ck (@ckaylinnn) January 29, 2024

Many loved that he ditched the mullet because they liked him to look more traditional on the golf course. Not everyone can pull off the Cam Smith mullet-style hair and have people like it.

Brooks will win a major this season or maybe 2 — Rob (@Rob028224279349) January 29, 2024

Some predict that he could win another major this year. With LIV Golf, these guys play their 14 events, but if they qualify, the four majors allow them in the field. Koepka won last year’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill. With the win, he receives entry into all four majors for the next five years.

That’s a downgrade — Dadster (@DadsterX) January 29, 2024

Some did not like the haircut and wished he kept the flow. Then, some people decided to be trolls and nitpick whoever cut his hair.

Did his wife cut it? Fade is terrible! . Who would do this besides maybe a parent taking their kid for a 1st haircut?! Brooks is a great player as most if not all pros are, but this social media trend of sharing shit like this kills it for me…this goes for all athletes!⛳️☄️ ️‍♂️ — TerrenceSharp (@sharpballs84) January 29, 2024

Many people did not understand why the user would post a photo of Koepka and his new hair-do. Most thought it was silly, but some people like knowing what their favorite golfers are up to.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.