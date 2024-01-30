 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Brooks Koepka ditches mullet for 2024 LIV Golf season as fans have a laugh

Koepka chopped off the flow ahead of the first LIV Golf event. Most fans loved it, others thought it was silly to even post it.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Brooks Koepka, LIV Golf Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Ahead of the first LIV Golf event this week at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico, Brooks Koepka decided to start the year with a fresh cut.

The reigning PGA Champion has been donning a mullet for a while but has decided to go back to a clean look. His wife, Jena Sims, posted on Instagram a quick video that showed the before and after.

After her post was up, Twitter user Flushing It took a screenshot and posted it.

“Brooks has a new trim ahead of the new season,” they wrote. “Major number 6 incoming?”

Who knew a haircut could spark the reaction that it did? Not all of it was pointed at Koepka, but still, the people were talking about this fresh cut:

Many loved that he ditched the mullet because they liked him to look more traditional on the golf course. Not everyone can pull off the Cam Smith mullet-style hair and have people like it.

Some predict that he could win another major this year. With LIV Golf, these guys play their 14 events, but if they qualify, the four majors allow them in the field. Koepka won last year’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill. With the win, he receives entry into all four majors for the next five years.

Some did not like the haircut and wished he kept the flow. Then, some people decided to be trolls and nitpick whoever cut his hair.

Many people did not understand why the user would post a photo of Koepka and his new hair-do. Most thought it was silly, but some people like knowing what their favorite golfers are up to.

