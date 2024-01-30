Celebrate Payne Stewart 66th birthday; USGA relives 1999 U.S. Open Pinehurst triumph

Three-time major champion Payne Stewart would have turned 66 years old on Tuesday, and it is hard to fathom that it has been 25 years since his tragic passing.

He was so full of life. He lived unapologetically, and his immense passion for golf carried over to his friends, family, and charitable endeavors. The Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation continues to thrive today, providing playing opportunities for young children nationwide.

It is also no coincidence that one of the PGA Tour’s highest honors is named after Stewart.

The Payne Stewart Award is bestowed upon the individual who best exemplifies Stewart’s character, charity, and sportsmanship. At last year’s Tour Championship, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan awarded former NBC Commentator Gary Koch the Payne Stewart Award for his contributions to golf on and off the course.

But as professional golf remains fractured, we should all look at Stewart’s legacy as a unifying force for good. Indeed, if he were still around today, Stewart would share in the frustrations of golf fans around the world.

“The world always needs unifying characters,” said USGA Senior Historian Victoria Nenno in an exclusive interview with Playing Through.

“To look at Payne Stewart’s life, we only have so much time, and you have to take advantage of every moment and treat others how you want to be remembered. It might be your last day.”

The 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2

2024 also marks the 25th anniversary of Stewart’s remarkable triumph in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2—the site of this year’s national championship.

To celebrate Stewart’s birthday and the upcoming U.S. Open, we have decided to look back on his victory in 1999, one of the best moments in golfing history.

After missing his par putt on the high side at the par-3 15th hole, Stewart dropped back to even par for the championship while fellow playing partner Phil Mickelson clung to a one-shot lead.

At that point in time, the 42-year-old Stewart was a veteran on the PGA Tour. He had won the 1989 PGA Championship and the 1991 U.S. Open at Hazeltine.

Mickelson, meanwhile, was still seeking his first major win.

To add to the drama, Tiger Woods lurked one stroke behind in the group in front as he, too, sought to win his first U.S. Open title. Vijay Singh was also in the mix.

“That year at Pinehurst, the crowds were incredibly large, and they were there mainly cheering for Tiger Woods,” Nenno said.

“He’s this upstart, hot shot on the PGA Tour, and everyone loves him. So, throughout Payne Stewart’s final round, he constantly hears cheers for Tiger in the group ahead.”

The loudest roar of the day came when Woods made an incredible birdie at the par-4 16th, the longest hole in U.S. Open history at the time. It was also one of the most challenging holes ever, as 4.5% of the field hit the green in regulation during that final round.

Woods’ rare birdie at 16 brought him to even par with two to play, tying Stewart, who was back on the tee box. But Woods missed a four-footer for par on the next hole, which all but ended his chances. He finished the tournament at 1-over and ultimately tied for third with Singh.

Back on the 16th tee, Stewart pumped his drive down the fairway and had a 2-iron into the 489-yard par-4. But he miss-hit his 2-iron short and left, as his ball settled in the fairway short of the green. A difficult up-and-down followed.

Meanwhile, Mickelson also found the fairway, but he missed the green as well.

Stewart then hammered his chip 25 feet past the hole and faced a tough double-breaking putt for par. Mickelson also faced a tricky par putt but from about half that length.

“You couldn’t even read it, let alone make it,” said Mike Hicks, Stewart’s caddy.

Despite the long odds, Stewart drained it dead center, keeping his chances alive. Mickelson then missed and dropped from 1-under to even. The two men were tied with two to play at the U.S. Open.

“I would say Payne sinking that putt, you look at his resolve when you hold one finger up in the air after he makes that putt, and you think, okay, this person is focused. He’s a man ready to win today,” Nenno said of Stewart’s putt on 16.

“And you can see Phil wearing his emotions a little bit more on his sleeve, and that’s probably because of the emotion of the day. I can’t even imagine what Phil is going through emotionally thinking about his life, about to have a child.”

That week, Mickelson and his wife Amy were about to welcome their first child, Amanda, into the world. ‘Lefty’ had a lot going on in his mind.

Alas, Mickelson still had a tournament to win. After Stewart stuck his approach to five feet on the par-3 17th, he matched it with a spectacular approach of his own.

But Mickelson could not capitalize on the opportunity at 17, a metaphor for his entire U.S. Open career.

Moments later, Stewart stepped up and knocked in his birdie putt and thus had a one-shot lead going into 18.

Despite having the honor, Stewart missed the fairway right by a couple of inches. He drew a nasty lie in the wet rough, while Mickelson found the short grass off the tee. Mickelson then hit a nice approach on the green and had a good look at birdie.

“He’s forced to make a decision that many golfers make,” Nenno said about Stewart’s second shot on 18.

“Do I go for it? Do I play it safe? What are my options here? And he is calm at that moment; he takes the time to assess and thinks, ‘Going for broke on this shot is not the way to go. I’ve got a one-shot lead.’ So, he hits a nice shot into the fairway [77 yards] short of the green.”

With Stewart back in the fairway and Mickelson on the green, the tournament was essentially tied, despite Stewart’s one-shot advantage.

Stewart then chipped up onto the green, leaving himself about 15 feet for the win.

“It was nothing to write home about, but it sets up the putt,” Nenno added.

Mickelson barely missed and tapped in for par. He finished the championship at even.

That set the stage for Stewart, who, at 1-under, drained the uphill putt for the win, thus giving golf one of its enduring images.

After celebrating momentarily, Stewart walked over to Mickelson, put both of his hands around his face, and said, “You are going to be a great father.”

“It’s just the raw joy, the unbridled joy, his excitement, embracing his caddy, and grabbing Phil,” Nenno said of Stewart’s celebration.

“During this moment, he gravitated towards Phil, pulling himself out of his own happiness to talk to Phil. One-on-one, man to man, human to human. This is a life-changing moment for you. It’s not about this; it’s about something so much more on Father’s Day. It’s just so true that moments reveal a whole life and reveal a whole person sometimes, and helps define Payne.”

Continuing Payne’s Legacy at Pinehurst

This year, the World Golf Hall of Fame and the USGA will unveil their new Golf House at Pinehurst, as the Hall of Fame will relocate from St. Augustine, Florida, to North Carolina.

That likely does not happen without the 1999 U.S. Open.

“It’s no accident that the USGA lined up the U.S. Open returning to Pinehurst on this 25th anniversary. Pinehurst has proved itself such a fantastic U.S. Open test for the men and the women,” Nenno added.

“And that 1999 Open was Pinehurst’s first proving ground as a U.S. Open championship host site. To have that level of drama, that many excellent players in contention right down the stretch. I think that solidifies Pinehurst’s place in USGA championship history and sets the groundwork for what we’ll see is a very, very long future-facing relationship between Pinehurst, North Carolina, and the USGA.”

Indeed, Pinehurst No. 2 will host the 2029, 2035, 2041, and 2047 U.S. Opens.

Number two will serve as one of the USGA’s anchor sites, as the national championship will be held roughly every six years.

And perhaps best of all, the legendary North Carolina resort will house a museum that includes artifacts such as Stewart’s legendary cap and Johnny Miller’s clubs and ball from the 1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont.

Those are pretty unique artifacts in golf history and well worth a visit for any golf fan.

But to honor Stewart on his 66th birthday, do everything today with passion and invoke his “live out loud” personality in all you do. Indeed, if everyone can do that, the world will be a better place.

