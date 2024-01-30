The PGA Tour heads to the Monterey Peninsula for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature Event of the 2024 season.

With this new status, a smaller field of the best PGA Tour players will tee it up at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Club. The 80-man field will play one round at Pebble Beach and one round at Spyglass Hill before the third and final rounds take place at Pebble.

In doing so, players will battle for a massive $20 million purse and 700 FedEx Cup points.

With it being a Pro-Am, celebrities and pro athletes will compete in a concurrent competition for the first 36 holes. The third and final rounds will feature only PGA Tour players.

Here's everything to know about the fifth PGA Tour event of the year.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Information:

Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links (Par-72 6,972 yards)

Spyglass Hill Golf Club (Par-72, 7,041 yards)

When: Feb. 1-4, 2024

Purse: $20,000,000 / First Place: $3,600,000

FedEx Cup Points: 700

Defending Champion: Justin Rose

How to Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Fans can tune into the action this week on Golf Channel and CBS, with the former hosting all four rounds. The action will revert to a Thursday start after the Farmers Insurance Open began on Wednesday last week. A friendly reminder: the Tour is still in California, three hours behind the East Coast.

Here is the full schedule for network coverage:

Thursday, Feb. 1: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Feb. 2: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Feb. 3: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, Feb. 4: 1-3 p.m. ET(Golf Channel); 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

How to Stream the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM:

Peacock and ESPN+ will offer streams of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with ESPN+ offering featured group coverage of all four rounds.

Peacock will simulcast the broadcast all four days of the tournament of Golf Channel's coverage. Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM Featured/Marquee Groups and Holes:

Thursday:

Marquee Group

TBA

Featured Groups

TBA

Friday:

Marquee Group:

TBA

Featured Groups:

TBA

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM Preview:

Some of the best names in golf are in California for the second Signature Event of the year.

There are some changes to this event with its new elevated status.

Instead of a full event, this year will feature just an 80-man field. It includes the top 50 from the 2023 FedEx Cup; those ranked 51st to 60th from the FedEx Cup fall series, the top finisher in the 2023 Race to Dubai series on the DP World Tour, tournament winners, and players inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

A cut will not be employed this week, so everyone will play all four rounds.

After starting his year in Dubai, Rory McIlroy will finally start his PGA Tour season this week. He won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for a fourth time after finishing runner-up in the Dubai Invitational the week before.

McIlroy will make his first start at Pebble Beach since the 2019 U.S. Open, when he tied for ninth. He last played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2018 and missed the cut.

World number one, Scottie Scheffler, will make his debut in this event. His only experience at Pebble Beach came at the 2019 U.S. Open, where he missed the cut.

Reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland is back on Tour after skipping the last few weeks. This year marks his second straight appearance in this event, as he finished 13th in 2023.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy has plenty of experience with these links. Hovland won the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach and was the low amateur at the 2019 U.S. Open, finishing in a tie for 12th.

Speaking of amateurs, Nick Dunlap won the American Express two weeks ago and will now make his debut as a PGA Tour professional at Pebble Beach. He officially became a tour member last week when he made the announcement. Now, Dunlap will get to earn a paycheck when he tees it up.

He became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson did so in 1991.

Tommy Fleetwood is coming off a win and a 14th-place finish in Dubai to start his season, so watch for him this week.

Xander Schauffele is another name who has had success at Pebble Beach. He finished tied for third here at the 2019 U.S. Open.

He has recorded three top 10s this year already, with a tie for 10th at the Sentry, a tie for third at the American Express, and a tie for ninth at Farmers.

This field is full of big names who could get hot and win.

Who will earn the second Signature Event victory of the season? Let us know in the comments below or at @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tee Times Round 1 (ET):

TBA

