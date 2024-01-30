Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf team, Legion XIII, announced as fans left with mixed emotions

LIV Golf unveiled Jon Rahm’s team on Tuesday as the 2024 season begins this Friday at Mayakoba in Mexico.

Aptly named Legion XIII, Rahm’s team is the first expansion team within the Saudi-backed golf circuit.

Legion XIII consists of Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt from the University of Tennessee, and Kieran Vincent from Zimbabwe.

Many love the name due to its historical element. Legion XIII stems from the Legio XIII Gemina, one of Julius Caesar’s most essential units during the Civil War of Ancient Rome.

Accordingly, the team will use the mantra ‘Together we play. Together we conquer,’ per the initial announcement.

The 13th team is bred by passion, energized by power, and prideful.

While there is a lot of background into the name and how it came about, fans have mixed emotions about its name and branding.

The reactions are all over the place. From pure excitement to trolling, there is a little bit of everything.

But ultimately, people are talking about Rahm’s, which is what LIV Golf wants.

Here are some of the best reactions to introducing LIV Golf’s 13th team:

Jon Rahm and the Prisoners of Azkaban https://t.co/W2bk0m4OM0 — Canon Claycomb (@canonclaycomb) January 30, 2024

Fans have already noticed that while the team is live, no merchandise for Rahm’s team exists on the website:

Not a single item of merch available? Great work pic.twitter.com/RMBXBgnxKV — Gabriel Hurl (@gabehurl) January 30, 2024

Congrats on getting the team together a week before the first tournament. The professionalism and organization is top notch! — Vinny LaCasse (@sprezz84) January 30, 2024

Many also love the logo because it could be in other sports.

1st team that seems like it could double as a WWE faction - I’m all in!! Let’s go #LegionXIIIGC — ikebear (@ikebear2008) January 30, 2024

The reactions are hilarious. So many people want to be negative about it. Others are genuinely excited. How will Legion XIII stand against the other 12 teams?

