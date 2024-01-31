Netflix’s Full Swing Season 2 drops premiere date, ‘unprecedented’ Ryder Cup featured

The official release date for second season of Netflix’s hit show, Full Swing, is here. Wednesday, ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour announced that the next installment would air March 6 on Netflix.

The cast for the series includes Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas, Luke Donald, and Justin Rose.

Vox Media chief creative officer Chad Mumm spoke to the media about the new season ahead of the tournament.

“The reception for season one was kind of beyond my wildest dreams, honestly, and it’s been a dream come true to get to make this show,” Mumm said. “As you would probably imagine, the last year in pro golf was as dramatic or more than what we saw in season one.”

Full Swing Season 2!



March 6, only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/nt8CqHJ2vq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 31, 2024

Mumm likely left jaws on the floor when he detailed the amount of footage used for the latest installment.

“I think last year we shot 750 hours of raw footage like on our cameras and brought in another 3,000 hours of archive to tell the story that ended up being six hours of a Netflix show,” he said. “This year we shot 900 hours and we got 10,000 hours worth of archive.”

That increase in footage time comes with the success of Season 1.

Season 2 begins near the start of the PGA Tour season and leads into the June announcement with the Saudi PIF.

“That kind of threw the world of pro golf into a really interesting moment of turmoil that we were riding along for,” Mumm said. “I think you’ll be shocked and excited to see just how much we are able to show you what it was like on the inside during that moment in time.”

The series follows the Tour through the U.S. Open and Clark’s big win at Los Angeles Country Club. It’ll also delve into Kim and the Fitzapatrick’s journey’s. The season will then wrap up at the Ryder Cup in Rome with a two-part season finale.

“You’re going to see a look inside the Ryder Cup that no one has ever seen before,” he said. “Sort of unprecedented levels of access, but also unprecedented levels of access to the entire team building process, including cameras rolling live with both the captains and the players as they receive their captains’ picks. So we can’t wait for you to see that.”

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.