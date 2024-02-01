Greg Norman credits LIV Golf for PGA Tour $3 billion deal with Strategic Sports Group

LIV Golf is gearing up for its first event of 2024, and CEO Greg Norman is keeping things business as usual.

Following the news that the PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group signed a massive $3 billion deal, Norman issued a letter to his staff and players.

“Let me make one thing very clear: nothing announced by other tours or investment groups changes LIV Golf’s positive trajectory or future plans,” Norman wrote.

Despite locking up financing for the Tour, the door is still open for the Saudi PIF to have an impact on professional golf’s future.

He went on to state LIV Golf’s importance in helping the PGA Tour’s deal cross the finish line.

“Golf is now viewed as an asset class. We proved this was possible and are now in a unique position to mold and drive this incredible growth opportunity,” he wrote. “This broader interest and commitment to the game, and investment in its future, would not have happened without the emergence of LIV Golf as an innovative force in the golf ecosystem.”

“We started LIV Golf with the goal of creating something new, taking the game to a global, diverse audience and driving innovation while growing golf’s fanbase,” Norman stated. “More investment in golf is a great thing for the game and for us.”

The deal with SSG didn’t secure a long-term financial future for the Tour and doesn’t directly address the divide in men’s golf.

However, this could be the first step in the right direction.

Is this deal what golf needs to mend the divide? LIV Golf isn’t going anywhere, so will the original agreement launched in June come to fruition, or will they close the door on the Saudi’s now that SSG is involved?

