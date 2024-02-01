Anthony Kim LIV Golf rumors reach fever pitch with LIV Jeddah March debut

Last week, reports surfaced that former PGA Tour player Anthony Kim is nearing a return to professional golf. Both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour were on the table when it first surfaced.

A couple of days into the news cycle and it appeared his old stomping grounds would be where he would make his return. The PGA Tour of course would welcome him with open arms.

A week later, the rumors have shifted. Barstool Sports golf reporter Dan Rapaport dropped the latest on Kim.

“Word spreading among LIV players that Anthony Kim will make his LIV Golf debut in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 1-3,” he wrote on X.

that Anthony Kim will make his LIV Golf debut in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 1-3. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 1, 2024

It seems his sources are LIV Golf players, but multiple social media accounts associated with the Saudi-backed league are now tweeting the same thing.

There has been no word from Kim’s camp on his decision though.

Questions surround why LIV is relevant. How could he join this league without a team? There are individual spots for players to use, but will there be enough for him? Hudson Swafford is one of the few players who will compete on LIV as an individual.

These rumors may be just that, rumors. However, with high-profile players like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton recently making the jump, it’s clear money talks.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.