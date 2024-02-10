Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC increases charity efforts for 2024 LIV Golf season

Brooks Koepka’s team, Smash GC, announced its community impact program this week ahead of the LIV Golf Las Vegas event. The program is called Smash for Success, designed to empower young people through golf.

They will headline this initiative with the Smash for Success Scholarship and Mentor of the Year Award.

This program will encourage personal growth among young people. It will include values like integrity, discipline and respect taught through golf, per the Smash GC press release.

In year one, Smash for Success built a foundation with a runway of potential growth. They invited local community junior golfers out of West Palm Beach, Fla., and local coaches to attend each of the United States LIV Golf events. Smash GC made sure to invite those from under-represented communities so they could receive best-in-class exposure.

Over 75 kids and 15 junior golf coaches participated in the eight tournaments.

“We’re pumped to be taking our community initiatives to the next level with our Smash for Success Scholarship and Mentor of the Year Award,” Koepka said. “We want every junior golfer to apply and know that we’re supporting them. We believe in inspiring the next generation of golfers and the people they will grow to become.”

This scholarship will go to a student at the LIV Golf Houston event in June. As for the Mentor of the Year Award, it will be presented with a prize and plaque at the LIV Golf Team Championship in September.

Applications opened on Feb. 6 and will be available through May 1, 2024.

Koepka, along with his teammates, Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak, and the 2023 LIV Golf Player of the Year Talor Gooch, visited student-athletes at Valley High School in Las Vegas. Those same student-athletes were VIP guests for the first round of the tournament.

